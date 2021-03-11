Supercars on Sunset Auction Featuring the Saleen S7-LM

The classics of tomorrow, a superlative selection of contemporary collectors cars and supercars, will feature in Bonham’s all-new sale concept: ‘Supercars on Sunset,’ which will be hosted in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 10 via a live & online auction format.

An early confirmed offering of the Supercars on Sunset auction is the homegrown Californian supercar, the 2007 Saleen S7-LM – a rare supercar with only three examples ever produced. This rare supercar has an estimated value of $1,000,000-1,300,000.

The S7 was created by Racing driver and team manager Steve Saleem, which was his lifelong ambition to create his very own supercar.

Designed in partnership with renowned racecar engineering firm Ray Mallock Limited, the S7 displayed success on the racetrack. In particular, in 2001, the S7 secured four championships, including the European and American Le Mans racing series.

The next S7-LM, introduced in 2007, delivered a blistering racecar performance with a jaw-dropping output of 1000bhp. The power was routed to the back wheels by a six-speed manual transmission and recorded a top speed of 248mph. Just three S7-LM were ever created.

This early confirmed offering of Bonhams Supercars on Sunset auction has had one owner from new and is in an exquisitely preserved condition. Over its 14 years life, the S7-LM has been driven for only 300 miles.

Its supercar features include an adjustable rear spoiler and ‘butterfly’ doors, which complement its black interior and silver exterior.

Other early consignments include:

2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale

From new, this race-inspired Ferrari 458 Speciale has less than 8,100 mileage and has been meticulously maintained and serviced by its first and only owner.

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The 911 was delivered initially new to Jerry Seinfeld – comedian, and Porsche enthusiast. The example had exclusive factory options valued at more than $250,000, which includes a ‘paint-to-sample’ liquid chrome blue metallic paintwork.

2008 Porsche 911 GT2

This 6-speed manual Porsche 911 GT2 has been driven for less than 8,300 miles since new and is fitted with many factory options.

“We are very excited to present this all-American supercar in the Bonhams Supercars on Sunset auction. This new sale concept will provide the ideal opportunity for the innovative collector to invest in the most exciting high-performance machines of the modern era, which are at the same time emerging as collectors’ cars, being increasingly appreciated for their design, engineering, and overall impact on automotive culture.” Bonhams Vice President and Head of US Motoring Jakob Greisen stated,

Viewing for Supercars on Sunset

Each lot will be available to view in person on April 8 and 9 for those interested in setting an appointment to see the cars, which will be located at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Those unable to visit in person can use Bonhams’ virtual viewing platform where they can make an appointment to obtain condition reports and to have a one-to-one personalized walkaround inspection to view a specific car in detail from front to back, assisted by a specialist.

Further details of Bonhams Supercars on Sunset auction can be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]