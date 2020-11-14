Despite the Petersen Automotive Museum currently closed to the public, the staff at the museum have created an exhibit that presents the history of the “Supercar” over a century of refinement called “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed.”

Although being popularized in the 1960s, the “supercar” has been around for over 100 years. It is true that high-performance vehicles that we affectionately know as the supercar did not dawn until the 1950s, their mechanical and design specs have developed from era to era.

The Peterson Museum exhibition will highlight vehicles that have pushed the boundaries in their respective era, offering the drivers of the day the greatest driving experience.

More than 30 cars will be presented at the exhibit ranging from the big-bore beasts of more than a century ago to the more modern and recognizable exotic machines incorporating modern technical finesse and extraordinary performance.

A photo gallery of some highlights of the exhibit are as follows:

1968 Lamborghini Miura P400

1913 Mercer Type 35-J Raceabout

The Mercer Raceabout is universally acknowledged to be the most iconic American automobile of the Brass Era and one of the first sports cars of the U.S. When new, it was rare, and featured an impressive T-head four-cylinder engine along with a well-balanced chassis, making this low-slung roadgoing automobile ready to be raced without needing any modifications.

1938 Delahaye Type 145 Coupe by Chapron

The beautifully proportioned body of this Chapron coupe covers the chassis of one of the most valued Grand Prix chassis within the early twenty century.

1952 Ferrari 212/225 Inter Spyder Barchetta by Touring Superleggera

This is the final Ferrari Barchetta built and the last non-racing Ferrari to be bodied by Touring. This astonishing car was bought by the Ford Motor Company in the name of Henry Ford II and produced with a race-oriented, three-carburetor 225 engine and left-hand drive.

Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

1956 Jaguar XKSS Formerly Owned by Steve McQueen

1967 Ford GT40 Mk III

The GT40 was merely 40 inches from the ground to the roof. A gently refined version of its Le Mans-winning car, the Mark III altered from earlier variants sporting round as opposed to oblong headlights, less rigid suspension, and an extended rear deck with space for baggage.

1969 McLaren M6GT

1981 BMW M1

1989 Ferrari Testarossa

1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000QV

Only ten years after the Italian tractor manufacturer, Ferruccio Lamborghini, started manufacturing his own cars, the debut of the exciting mid-engine Countach stamped his authority as the foremost creator of exotic automobiles.

1989 RUF Porsche CTR Yellowbird #001

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

2003 Saleen S7 with Competition Package

2005 Maserati MC12

2004 Ferrari Enzo

1998 McLaren F1 “LM-Specification”

More information regarding the Petersen Museum “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed” can be found on their website.

[Source: Petersen Museum]

