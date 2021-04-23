Pure Indulgence – Supercars Class Debuts at 2021 Amelia Concours

Despite no formal definition or classification for the term “Supercar” exists, it makes no difference -these cars are well named, exotic corporate statements designed purely to deliver the ultimate bragging rights.

They are the pinnacle of the automobiles that maximize high entertainment value with utility merely an afterthought. They elicit raw, powerful emotions when seen either on the road or within, and heck, we would agree that is the primary criteria to the nonexistent supercar definition.

On the Political front, Supercars are evidence of capitalism at work, the essence of fantasies.

For 2021, a remarkable collection of the greatest supercars from the 1980s and 1990s will be on display at The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. In the spotlight will be automobiles that many in the team have grown up fantasizing about, in what could be best described as “a real-life gathering of childhood poster cars.”

1981 Lamborghini Countach LP400S courtesy of Curated Investments, LLC.

We could think of no better way to celebrate the Lamborghini Countach’s 50th anniversary by featuring one of the most iconic Countach ever conceived – the 81/82 Monaco Grand Prix Safety Car.

The upcoming 26th annual Amelia’s Supercar Class will also feature three majestic Ferrari supercars with the 288 GTO, F50, and F40. If that is not enough, the most famous American crime-drama 1980s Testarossa, VIN 63259, being the actual screen-shot car from the popular television series Miami Vice, will make its presence known.

1990 Ferrari F40 courtesy of Deremer Studios, LLC.

Germany will not be left behind as they are well-represented by exquisite examples of a Porsche 959, BMW M1, and the Mercedes-AMG CLK GTR. The performance wing of Mercedes, AMG, designed, built, and tested the CLK GTR in just 128 days, with the resulting supercar winning at the A-1 Ring, Donington, Suzuka, Laguna Seca, and Sebring.

The supercar ambassadors of Great Britain will include the impressive Jaguar XJR-15 and the legendary McLaren F1. Both reflect the possibility of what is achievable when a manufacturer’s main objective is ‘do what needs to be done.’ The Jaguar is the first road car to have a carbon-fiber chassis and body, while the F1 would claim the “fastest production car” title for more than a decade.

1999 Mercedes AMG CLK GTR courtesy of The Redshift 75 Collection

The radically styled 1993 Cizeta V16T is the brainchild of an ex-Lamborghini engineer Claudio Zampolli, legendary automotive designer Marcello Gandini, and disco and electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder.

The supercar is powered by a transversely mounted 540 hp, 16-cylinder engine. The Amelia will feature Chassis #101, the very supercar displayed at the 1993 Geneva Auto Show, and it was the same supercar featured in the press images released by Cizeta.

1993 Cizeta V16T courtesy of Curated Investments, LLC.

“It’s impossible not to giggle when I look over the list of cars in the 2021 Supercars class. Growing up in the 1980s, these are the cars that I pushed diecast versions of around on my folk’s kitchen floor. The same cars I built monuments to on my bedroom walls. We are thrilled to bring so many incredible examples together for this year’s Concours. Look for a surprise or two as well!” The Amelia’s Director of Communications, Chris Brewer

In addition to Supercars, The Amelia will also be celebrating the Porsche 935, Hispano-Suiza, Weird & Wonderful, Chevy Thunder, and others at the 26th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance on May 20-23, 2021.

[Source: The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance/ Feature photo courtesy of Revs Institute/Peter Harholdt]