RM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris Auction to Feature Four Stunning Ferrari Cars

RM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris auction will feature four distinguished sports cars from the glorious history of Maranello being:

The new consignments are added to the expanding list of automotive exotica that will be sold at the season-opening European auction.

The format of the auction will be a solely live-streamed sale without in-person attendance on February 13. Remote bidding options for the upcoming auction will be done via absentee bids, telephone, or online.

2016 Ferrari F12tdf ‘120th Anniversary’. John-Ross Hainey ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

2016 Ferrari F12tdf ‘120th Anniversary’

Estimate: €600,000-€700,000

One of the feature Ferraris to be consigned is the 2016 Ferrari F12 tdf ‘120th Anniversary’ that was the pre-production model used to introduce the F12tdf to VIP clients of Ferrari at the 2015 Finali Mondiali.

Scuderia’s Formula 1 drivers at the time, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen, along with Chairman Sergio Marchionne, unveiled the example to excited spectators. Vettel and Marchionne took the example for a few demonstration laps at the Mugello track.

John-Ross Hainey ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

John-Ross Hainey ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

After the launch, the vehicle featured within the media fleet of Ferrari where it demonstrated its capability at the Fiorano test track during the model’s international test-drive event.

Afterward, it traveled to the UK where veteran journalists like Chris Harris, Ollie Marriage, and Andrew Frankel took the wheel.

John-Ross Hainey ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The gorgeous Giallo Triplo Strato exterior, matched with the Nero Alcantara interior was showcased in many print and online features before the example eventually made its way back to Italy.

After being on display at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena, the F12tdf was auctioned on behalf of Associazione Centro Dino Ferrari, a charity founded by Enzo Ferrari himself.

A plaque to mark the 120th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari’s birth was added to the car and signed by Piero Ferrari.

John-Ross Hainey ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Its current consigner purchased the example in October 2018 at the charitable auction. The example only has 6,800km mileage will come with its Classiche-issued ‘Attestato per Vetture Serie speciali’ yellow binder.

John-Ross Hainey ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

2009 Ferrari 599 GTZ Nibbio Spyder

Estimate: €1,400,000-€1,600,000

©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

A 2009 Ferrari 599 GTZ Nibbio Spyder, a rare example of the F12’s forebearer, will be joining the TdF at the auction. Only six GTZ Nibbio Spyder were created by the renowned coachbuilder, Zagato.

The vehicle was completed in January 2020, adding to the long history between Ferrari and Zagato. Over the last eight decades, the design house has done only a handful of Ferrari models, with many of them commissioned by Ferrari customers.

©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Zagato offered the 599 GTZ Nibbio conversion for public sale after a private commission, and customers could choose between a coupe or spyder coachwork.

Each of the 599 GTZ Nibbio Spyder has unique specifications, and the consigned example finished in gunmetal grey matched with a black leather interior.

©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example was also given some optional extras including a carbon fiber steering wheel, Challenge style wheels, and yellow tachometer.

1994 Ferrari 348 GT Michelotto Competizione

Estimate: €250,000-€290,000

Stephan Bauer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The 1994 Ferrari 348 GT Michelotto Competizione is a lightweight supercar that was designed for the highest level of motorsport competition.

Michelotto hand-built the example to match the needs of the VIP privateer racers of Ferrari. Only 11 Michelotto examples were produced with each of them having significant sporting upgrades compared to the standard Ferrari 348.

Stephan Bauer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The cars are equipped with Ferrari F40 half shafts and reconfigured fuel mapping which upgraded the standard engine to 360bhp.

They were also fitted with Brembo 15-inch cross-drilled brakes, purpose-built suspension, magnesium wheels, and a weight-saving program that greatly improved the overall rigidity of the car.

Stephan Bauer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This GT Michelotto Competizione is one of only four that were delivered to the U.S. and has never been raced, engaging only in non-competitive track days.

1963 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series III

Estimate: €335,000 – €385,000

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The 250 GTE was Ferrari’s first production four-seater and was unveiled to the public for the first time at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1960 where it was employed as the course marshals vehicle.

It was without question that Ferrari was dominating motorsport at the time however the 250 GTE aimed to introduce new customers to the company that were seeking a more refined driving experience.

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

After the official launch at the Paris Motor Show a few months later the 250 GTE soon developed into one of Ferrari’s best-selling vehicles. In total 954 examples were produced between 1960 and 1963.

This 1963 Ferrari250 GTE2+2 Series III by Pininfarina is the 735th 250 GTE built and 81st of only 300 third series 250 GTEs created.

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example consigned is a matching numbers engine example with the original paintwork of Grigio Argento matched with a wonderfully preserved Nero interior.

More information about the upcoming RM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris auction can be found on the RM Sotheby’s website.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]