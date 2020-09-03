Rare Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Heading to Auction

The Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato is one of the most highly prized collectable cars in Aston Martins history. With only 19 cars of this GT ever produced, the joy of seeing one, let alone having one is a dream few realize.

On the 5th September, Gooding & Company will auction one of the rarest of its kind – a remarkable Peony red 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, the only one to be painted in this beautiful color. The auction is to take place at the Hampton Court Palace, UK and it is estimated on the day the price may clear between USD $10 -12 million.

As an engineering masterpiece with an iconic design, the Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato has few peers, and its significance to Aston Martin, Zagato, and its genre is beyond words. The DB4GT Zagato deserves to be respected as not only a historically significant machine but also as an innovative work of art.

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato / Source: YouTube

The car was officially launched to the during the London Motor Show in October 1960. Although the design was essentially of a DB4 GT, the collaboration of Zagato factory led to creation of an improved and lightweight model.

Ercole Spada of Zagato, converted the DB4 GT into a smaller, more aerodynamic, super-lightweight car. Lightweight and heat-resistant aluminum components replaced heavy steel components, and aided by lightweight Perspex, more than 100 pounds (45 kg) was removed from the DB4 GT.

Racing the DB4 GT Zagato

Aston Martin pushed the envelope of performance when the DB4 GT Zagato was new, boasting wins on the world’s most competitive stage. Four of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato’s chassis, No.s 0191, 0193, 0182 (1 VEV) and 0183 (2 VEV), were built to a lightened DP207/209 specification for racing.

In 1961 at the Goodwood Tourist Trophy, two DB4 GT Zagato finished in the top 4, with Roy Salvadori and Jim Clark at the wheel.

Driving an Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato for the Essex Racing Team, Jim Clark finished 4th at the 1961 Goodwood Tourist Trophy

Specifications of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

Price when new £ 5,470 Engine DOHC Straight six, 3670 cc, 314 bhp @ 6600 rpm 240 lbs-ft @ 5000 rpm Transmission 4-speed manual DB Brakes Girling Servo assisted brakes with front and rear solid discs Front Suspension Telescopic shock absorbers and anti roll bar Rear Suspension Double action lever arm shock absorbers Acceleration 0-60mph – 6.1 seconds Top Speed 153 mph Weight 1225kg Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Specifications

This 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, chassis 0176/R, was the only one of the nineteen that was finished in Peony, a luxurious dark red.

Its first owner, located in Cheshire, England, drove the prized car just 15,000 miles over the space of two decades.

In all, chassis 0176/R has had only four custodians since 1979, including Aston Martin director Victor Gauntlett and the well-known collector, Paul Vestey.

The current owner acquired the car in 1985 and has driven this majestic car over 30,000 miles, enjoying the drive on both road and track.

Chassis 0176/R has appeared at many of the world’s leading concours d’elegance, winning awards and is featured in multiple books on the marque and model.

Documented by the factory build records on file, it retains its matching-numbers engine, and remains one of the few Zagato-bodied DB4 GTs to remain in essentially original condition, not needing a complete restoration. This makes it a wonderful example of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, and one that will be well sought after.

More information about the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato being auctioned with Gooding and Comapny can be found at their website.

[Source and photos- Gooding & Company]

