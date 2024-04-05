John Player F1 Collection highlights SBX Cars debut

Background

The world’s most famous car social media influencer, Supercar Blondie (aka Alex Hirschi) is launching SBX Cars, a new premium auction website. Since starting out as a content creator in 2017, Alex has become the world’s leading automotive entertainer and has now scaled the brand into a global media franchise reaching more than two billion viewers monthly across the Supercar Blondie network of social channels and website, Supercarblondie.com. With 110 million followers to date and growing, Supercar Blondie channels upload daily videos and articles on the rarest vehicles, technology, and luxury products. In conjunction with her husband Nik Hirschi, CEO of SB Media Group, Alex proudly introduces SBX Cars, a global digital auction platform, solidifying Supercar Blondie’s status as an ever-expanding powerhouse within the industry.

Lotus F1 collection

The main highlight of the SBX launch is a legendary collection of genuine John Player Special racing cars from the Lotus F1 team from the ’70s and ’80s. The collection includes grand prix cars driven by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis, Ronnie Peterson, Johnny Dumfries and more, as well as the transporters and F1 team leader Colin Chapman’s personal airplane the Lotus team used in that period. Some of Chapman’s personal vehicles are also included in the collection. There’s never been a single collection sale of such incredible F1 history all at once.

Hypercars to classics

With over $100 million in confirmed consignments prior to launch, the SBX Cars digital auction platform debuts with several world-first exclusives and other phenomenal lots. These include the world’s first public auction of the Mercedes–AMG One and the Hyperion XP-1 prototype. Additionally, the auction site will feature a one-of-three LaFerrari prototype, Tyde’s inaugural hydrofoiling electric glass yacht designed by BMW, and the Tesla Cybertruck offered at no reserve. Notably, SBX Cars showcases not only a one-of-nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadster but also one of just three ever produced Lamborghini Veneno Coupes.

On the classic car side, the auction also features cars such as the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, a Lamborghini Miura, a BMW 507, an Aston Martin DB5 and an Isdera 036i Spyder. The quality and size of consignments is an unprecedented world-first for a new auction company and continues Alex Hirschi’s trajectory for breaking through industry norms in the automotive arena.

Alex comments

“For years, collectors and enthusiasts have reached out to us asking where they could buy the extraordinary cars and other vehicles that Supercar Blondie features. Unfortunately, there was no centralized community or platform connecting those buyers and sellers from all over the world. With SBX Cars, we’ve addressed that by providing a global auction site focused on giving our audience the chance to acquire these amazing dream machines from anywhere in the world,” comments SBX Cars Co-Founder Alex Hirschi. “Creating SBX Cars comes as the natural next step for our company in that everything under consignment is something that Supercar Blondie channels regularly cover, ranging from one-of-a-kind prototypes to a Japanese multi-million-dollar robot.”

Headquartered in California, SBX Cars acts as a global marketplace for the world’s rarest automobiles and serves as the world’s most exclusive digital auction marketplace for buyers and sellers to conduct one of a kind multi-million-dollar transactions previously only reserved for in-person live auction events. On top of that, the low industry standard fees are a fraction of the price that in-person auctions would charge. Unlike high-volume online auction sites, SBX Cars stands out by dedicating itself solely to the very finest luxury consignments. Dedicated to quality over quantity and providing global access, SBX Cars is auctioning only the very best automobiles and other related vehicles while allowing users the opportunity to avoid the exorbitant fees, logistical challenges, and significant time spent traveling to in-person auctions for the global collecting community.

With over 110 million dedicated followers across Supercar Blondie’s myriad socials (Facebook: 56 million, Instagram: 16 million, YouTube: 18 million, TikTok: 18 million, Snapchat: 3 million, Website: 6 million), the new SBX Cars auction site is a natural extension of Supercar Blondie’s incredibly popular content gained from years of experience tracking down the most incredible vehicles on the planet.

World’s largest audience

Another advantage SBX Cars sellers will have is the opportunity for their vehicle to be featured by Supercar Blondie ahead of their auction, providing them access to the world’s largest audience of car collectors and enthusiasts. Supercar Blondie channels reach an average of two billion people per month, which will ensure millions see the vehicle before it goes live for auction.

All vehicles consigned for auction will also be featured and promoted on the SBX Cars website and social channels. SBX Cars auctions will last, on average, between 7 – 14 days. For each SBX Cars auction, prospective bidders can view vehicles by video or in person upon request. Supercar Blondie’s global network of photographers and videographers will be available to showcase each lot in detail as part of the consignment agreement as an additional courtesy and benefit.

Director Lance Butler

Auction Director Lance Butler will oversee SBX Cars. Before joining SBX Cars, Butler worked extensively in both traditional and digital auction spaces with a focus on the world’s most exclusive collectible and luxury cars.

“SBX Cars affords the high-end collector community an invaluable tool by way of creating an online network that introduces our clients to a far easier buying and selling process all while accessing one of the world’s largest global audiences by way of Supercar Blondie,” says SBX Cars Auction Director Lance Butler. “SBX Cars will redefine what collectors in the high-end of the marketplace have come to expect when buying and selling cars online. Our focus is in offering the pinnacle of quality paired with convenience and an international focus that caters to enthusiasts all around the world, not just in one market.”

About Supercar Blondie (SB Media Group)

Known as Supercar Blondie (SB) (www.supercarblondie.com), Alexandra “Alex” Mary Hirschi, an Australian national, began her career as a radio host and journalist. Over the last seven years, Alex traveled the globe building strong relationships with collectors, dealers and manufacturers. Today, SB Media Group is headquartered in London and owns all media assets, production, and publication of Supercar Blondie, as well as its automotive design studio, SB Design, with headquarters in Prague. The company has 65 full-time staff.

All content © 2024 SB Media Group