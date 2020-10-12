Richard Westbrook Returns for WEC Finale at 8 Hours of Bahrain

For the final round of FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), Aston Martin Racing will retain the services of Richard Westbrook to compete at the 8 Hours of Bahrain alongside Ross Gunn (GB) and Paul Dalla Lana (CDN) in the works GTE Am Aston Martin Vantage.

Racing veteran Westbrook is taking over for Augusto Farfus (BRA) because the Farfus will be competing in the Sebring 12 Hours in the USA with Aston Martin driver Darren Turner on the same weekend.

Richard Westbrook

In last month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Westbrook finished third in the GTE Pro class for Aston Martin. At the time, the luxury sports brand also secured their hold on the WEC manufacturer’s crown as they claimed a double-class victory for its Vantages in both GTE Pro and Am. Westbrook also recently won in the Nürburging 24 Hours. His former wins include Daytona 24 and Sebring 12 Hours, and he has stood at the podium of Le Mans three times.

“I’m delighted to be returning to Aston Martin for the final round of the WEC season. The GTE Am class is phenomenally competitive nowadays and for me this is a great opportunity to fight for a victory as the season draws to a close. Racing for a brand like Aston Martin is a great honor and the experience of standing on the podium at Le Mans, wearing British racing green overalls, on such a special day for the brand is something I won’t ever forget.” Richard Westbrook

The final round of the 2020-2021 WEC season will take place on Saturday, November 12, at the 8 Hours of Bahrain. In terms of points, the 8 Hours of Bahrain is worth 1.5 points of a standard six-hour event. Aston Martin Racing drivers Thiim and Sørensen is leading by 15 points at the Pro standings against 24 Hours of Le Mans GTE winners Alex Lynn (GB) and Maxine Martin (BEL). TF Sports, Aston Martin’s partner team, and its drivers Salih Yoluc (TUR), Charlie Eastwood (GB), and Jonny Adam (GB) lead the GTE AM championship standings.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Richard back for the season finale. His performance at Le Mans was outstanding alongside Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen in the #95 GTE Pro Vantage, and he fitted seamlessly into the team as you would expect from a seasoned professional. I think with the strength of these three drivers combined in the #98, the car represents a formidable threat for victory in the Vantage GTE’s final race of its debut season in the Am class,” Aston Martin Racing President, David King.

[Source: Aston Martin]

