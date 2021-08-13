Preview: 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be under way from Thursday, August 12th through Sunday, August 15th at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey California.

After a year’s hiatus forced on us by COVID-19, the vintage sports car world is again congregating at Laguna Seca to celebrate vintage automobile racing. If you have never been to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, you are missing North America’s preeminent vintage event.

Around the track, spectators are reminded of days past as the ground shakes to the passing of a group of Cobras and Corvettes. Ears hum as F1 cars scream past. The smell of hot engines, cooked brakes combined with the aroma of Castrol R motor oil all bring days past alive for the crowds.

This is a small taste of the coverage SportsCarDigest will publish next Wednesday, August 18th. Our photojournalists covering the 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion, Rex McAfee, Bill Wagenblatt, and Dennis Gray, bring decades of photojournalism to the task.

Enjoy these images and be sure to also check out our 2021 Pre-Reunion photos as we look forward to seeing you back next Wednesday.