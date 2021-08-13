Preview: 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be under way from Thursday, August 12th through Sunday, August 15th at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey California. 

After a year’s hiatus forced on us by COVID-19, the vintage sports car world is again congregating at Laguna Seca to celebrate vintage automobile racing. If you have never been to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, you are missing North America’s preeminent vintage event.

Around the track, spectators are reminded of days past as the ground shakes to the passing of a group of Cobras and Corvettes. Ears hum as F1 cars scream past. The smell of hot engines, cooked brakes combined with the aroma of Castrol R motor oil all bring days past alive for the crowds.

This is a small taste of the coverage SportsCarDigest will publish next Wednesday, August 18th. Our photojournalists covering the 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion, Rex McAfee, Bill Wagenblatt, and Dennis Gray, bring decades of photojournalism to the task.

Enjoy these images and be sure to also check out our 2021 Pre-Reunion photos as we look forward to seeing you back next Wednesday.

Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Nicholas Colonna - 1958 Devin SS leads through turn three Thursday. ©2021CopyrightDennisGray
Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Jon LeCarner - 1958 Devin Special - Jon LeCarner leads a group through Turn 3 in his 1958 Devin Special - ©2021CopyrightBillWagenblatt
Group 3A/1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Ranson Webster - 1976 Porsche 935 K3 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - John Linfesty - 1966 Shelby GT350 John Linfesty driving a 1966 Shelby GT350 leads Bob Stockwell's 1965 Mustang and Kyle Kelley's Corvette through Turn 3 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 2B/1961-1966 GT under 2500cc - Randall Smalley - 1969 Porsche 911S in turn five Thursday aternoon. ©2021CopyrightDennisGray
Group 6A/1966-1972 Trans-Am - Forrest Straight - 1970 Mustang Boss 302 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 3A/1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Alan Terpins - 1975 Porsche RSR Alan Terpins hustles his 1975 Porsche 911 RSR through Turn 3 with Tom McGlynn's Porsche 934 and Bruce Canepa's Porsche 935 in close pursuit - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Alex MacAllister - 1967 Lotus 49 through turn five Thursday afternoon. ©2021CopyrightDennis Gray
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Richard Griot - 1969 Porsche 908 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Frank Zucchi - 1960 Piranha Sports Racer The 1960 Piranha Sports Racer driven by Frank Zucchi is closely followed by Rob Manson's 1953 Kurtis 500S as they exit the Cork Screw - ©Dennis Gray
Group 4A/1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT - Tazio Ottis - 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza - ©Rex McAfee
Group 6B/1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Travis Engen - 2005 Audi R8 LMP1 accelerates out of turn five Thursday. - ©2021CopyrightDennis Gray
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Rob Walton - 1965 Cobra Daytona through turn three Thursday..©2021CopyrightDennisGray
Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Nicholas Colonna - 1958 Devin SS - ©Rex McAfee
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - John Kerr - 1932 Miller Schofield-Ford AAA "Big Car" John Kerr in his 1932 Miller Schofield-Ford glances at Paddins Dowling's 1934 ERA R2A as they exit the CorkScrew and head down to Turn 9 - ©Bill Wagenblatt