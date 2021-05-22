The Petersen Automotive Museum has freshly announced a two-part exhibit series that will be curated in partnership with the Porsche-themed event organizers Luftgekühlt. The first special exhibit is called “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery”. It will showcase the German manufacturer RUF, displaying eight bespoke supercars and restomod classics.

The second display, opening in August, will feature the legacy of the Porsche 956 and 962 models.

“We are proud to partner with RUF to gather some of its most impressive vehicles in The Vault presented by Hagerty. ‘Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery’ highlights the creativity and vision of Alois Ruf Jr. for one unparalleled celebration of every enthusiast’s favorite event, Luftgekühlt,” Petersen Executive Director, Terry L. Karges.

The RUF vehicles that will be featured in the exhibit will include:

1990 RUF CTR Yellowbird

2007 RUF Turbo R Cabriolet,

2016 RUF Ultimate

1994 RUF RCT EVO wide body

1994 RUF RCT EVO narrow body

2015 RUF RT12R.

In 1939, Alois Ruf Sr. founded AUTO RUF, a general service garage in the Bavarian town of Pfaffenhausen, Germany. In 1974, his son, Alois Ruf Jr. took over as the company’s director and was responsible for releasing the first RUF-enhanced Porsche.

Following then, with the BTR and CTR, RUF has commanded the ownership of “World’s Fastest Production Car” twice.

Millions have taken RUF cars for a spin in automotive video games like Gran Turismo and have held the interest of enthusiasts with its “Faszination on the Nürburgring” video.

RUF’s latest vehicles are engineered and manufactured completely by RUF, including the CTR Anniversary and SCR. They also employ RUF parts including the engine, transmission, chassis, and body.

The “Pfaffenhaussen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery” will be open to the public from May 15, 2021, with tickets needing to be purchased in advance on the Petersen Automotive Museum website.

[Source: Petersen Automotive Museum, photos by Ted7 and Ian Wood]