Packard Twelves At Concours Of Elegance

Concours of Elegance has earned the well-deserved reputation of bringing together the rarest cars in the world, and this year is no exception. They have confirmed that seven of the finest Packard Twelves will come together at Hampton Court Palace for this year’s event. On September 2-4, the event that is considered to be one of the top three concours d’elegance events in the world because of the quality of cars that it attracts. This year, they will once again gather the best and most exquisite and the rarest historic vehicles in the world.

Packard was an American luxury automobile manufacturer that earned the reputation of producing refined, opulent, reliable, and mechanically sound automobiles. The company produced their first Packard automobile in 1899, and they continued to make the best luxury cars until 1956 when the last of the units left the Detroit-made Packard machine.

Even before World War II, Packard has already built a reputation of being one of the finest car makers, and they were the favorite among European Royalty, celebrities, and Corporate America, adding to their fame.

The JBS Collection is a prominent American collection that houses a selection of Packards known as the ‘Magnificent Seven’. These automobiles went through an exacting 100-point concours restoration done by LaVine Restorations, renowned American specialists. What makes this event doubly special is that the collection has never been showcased outside of the US and Concours of Elegance will give their guests a once in a lifetime chance of seeing this awe-inspiring collection up close in the UK.

Only five of the Gun Metal Gray 1933 Packard Twelve Coupe Roadster were ever produced, and currently there are only units two left in the world. This year and model was the first run of the Packard Twelve which was the successor of the Packard Twin Six. It is equipped with a 7.3-liter 160bhp V12 engine, and it is the only year that had a unique foldout window design. The Packard has had its share of awards having been recently awarded at the Concours d’Elegance of America at St. John’s, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

1934 Packard Twelve Coupe Roadster

Joining it is the gorgeous Packard Blue 1934 Packard Twelve Coupe Roadster. Equipped with a 12-cylinder Eleventh Series, the example is one of the most coveted Packard Coupe Roadsters. 1934 was the year of production for the Eleventh Series cars and it is arguably one of the most prestigious year for the iconic design of the Packard. The example is equipped with a 160 bhp, 7.3-liter V12 engine matched with a Three-Speed Selective Synchromesh Manual Transmission.

There is also the 1934 Packard Twelve Formal Sedan. Another Eleventh Series car finished in brown, one of the main features of this particular Packard is that it was given beautifully elegant ‘suicide’ doors. It was given the same smooth and powerful V12 engine and running gear as the Coupes though it is able to seat more passengers.

Up next is the 1934 Packard Twelve Victoria. It has a LeBaron body and the first Packard model to be offered a radio option which the Victoria has. This Packard is the only car known that has a Dietrich custom interior in a Victoria. Packard produced this model for only three years, with the 1934 model as the most coveted. Currently, there are less than ten Packard 1107 Convertible Victorias in existence.

The very special 1934 Packard Twelve Convertible Sedan will also be on display. Advertising American heiress Louise Arner Boyd commissioned the example and the Dietrich individual custom car accompanied Ms. Boyd everywhere. The chauffeur driven Packard was also used during Ms. Boyd’s famous exploratory tour around rural Poland in the mid-1930s. The famed example was also able to win awards at the Concours d’Elegance of America at St. John’s and The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

1936 Packard Twelve All Weather Cabriolet. Photo Credit Grant Beachy

Hollywood star Charlie Chaplin through the Charlie Chaplin Studios, used to own the next Twelve, a black 1936 Packard Twelve All Weather Cabriolet which spent its time in the Hollywood spotlight. This Packard was also seen in several blockbuster films like ‘The Godfather’, ‘The Betsy’, and it was also seen in a movie starring Pierce Brosnan in ‘Remington Steele’. There are only two known version of the car in the world. This example in particular is the All Weather Cabriolet and also a LeBaron car. The example is a 1407, which is known to be a limited, special-order model which is equipped with an upgraded 7.8-liter 175 hp engine.

The last but definitely not the least is the Convertible Coupe model. Packard created an overall new design in 1938. It featured a more upright radiator, a Dietrich inspired V-shaped windshield, and higher front fenders that wrapped around the side-mounted spare wheels. Only 32 examples were made of the 1607 Twelve Convertible Coupes and the Packard was 24th example to be produced by Packard in 1938. It is said that out of the 32 units made, there are only eight left in existence. The example has a subtle Columbian Beige finish.

Apart from the exceptional collection of Packard Twelves, the upcoming Concours of Elegance will be displaying around 1,000 cars in numerous special features and displays. They have also confirmed that a collection of Ferrari Formula 1 cars will be in attendance to celebrate the company’s 70th anniversary of their first World Championship victory.

Future Classics class exhibit for 2022 also feature the return of star cars which were first seen during the inaugural 2012 Concours of Elegance. There are also a variety of royal cars from around the world that have since been acquired into private ownership. After its very successful launch just last year, the 30UNDER30 Concours will be returning for this year. Again, it aims to inspire and attract the next generation of classic car enthusiasts.

Aside from the automotive display, the Concours of Elegance is an event that celebrates pure luxury. Charles Heidsieck will be providing the champagne, Fortnum & Mason will provide the picnics, with Chubb Insurance hosting the live stage interviews.

There will also be displays of collections of art, jewelries, and fashion displays. Presenting Partner A. Lange & Söhne will again showcase some of their most intricate timepieces.

Concours of Elegance 2022 tickets are now available. For a half-day entry, prices for the event start at £35. A full three-course hospitality package can be availed for £320. Visit their website to get tickets.