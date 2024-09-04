73rd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Translating emotion to the written word can be a challenging endeavor, but for the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, “Magical” is easily the winner. After a week of the world’s most dedicated car enthusiasts darting around the Monterey Peninsula to attend auctions, shows, and “savoir-faire” gatherings, not even nearby Laguna Seca can claim supremacy to what is recognized as the world’s most significant car gathering. Indeed, Sunday can only mean one thing: “Pebble,” and this year’s celebration unfolded with both tradition and change across the 18th fairway.

Featured Classes for 2024

Every year is an opportunity to highlight milestones in the world of automobiles. As a fan of Packards and Maserati, there was no shortage of distractions to yield to as I strolled the 18th fairway, once again in awe of this annual spectacle. Even if you’re unfamiliar with this year’s featured classes, strolling through the displays was a true education and reminder that the more you know, the more you don’t know.

Packard 125th Anniversary

From 1899 to 1958, the Packard marque epitomized American luxury. Given the level of attention to detail and materials used, it’s no surprise the esteemed marque has earned Best of Show at Pebble Beach four times. This year’s tribute included everything from single-cylinder horseless carriages to the impressive Dominant Six of 1915. Also on display was a curated display of models from the 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Series, originally available in five distinctive body styles, including the iconic boattail.

Maserati

The Maserati brothers created their first racing car in 1926, and the performance and acclaim of their competition models quickly became legendary. Their cars were highly regarded by drivers and owners alike and earned immense respect from formidable competitors such as Alfa Romeo and Ferrari. In 1948, under the stewardship of the Orsi family, Maserati began manufacturing sports cars and GT models which have become sportscar icons worldwide.

Frua Coachwork

Designer Pietro Frua is considered one of the main influences and authors of Italy’s golden era of design and coachbuilding. From the curvaceous forms of the early 1950s to the streamlined, angular designs of the 1960s, Frua mastered a broad spectrum of styles. His designs were often striking yet consistently tasteful and inherently beautiful. He began his career with Farina before establishing his own design studio, which he later sold to Ghia.

Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars & Prototypes

Several prototypes from the 1950s hinted at wedge-shaped designs, but during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, these forms truly gained prominence, particularly in concept cars. The Ghia Gilda Streamline X began this trend, further developed in iconic vehicles such as the Alfa Romeo Carabo, Ferrari Modulo 512, and Lancia Stratos HF Zero. These radically innovative designs profoundly influenced production models like the Lamborghini Miura and Countach, DMC DeLorean, Lotus Esprit, Fiat X1/9, Lancia Stratos, and Vector W2.

1990s BPR & FIA GT Race Cars

As legendary sports cars like the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari 250 GT, and Shelby Cobra migrated to the racetrack in the 1950s and ’60s, the successful BPR Series aimed to bring iconic supercars to the track in the mid-1990s. The McLaren F1, Ferrari F40, Bugatti EB110, Mercedes CLK GTR, and Porsche 911 GT1 competed on tracks worldwide. The series, named after its founders Jürgen Barth, Patrick Peter, and Stéphane Ratel, was established in 1994 and later evolved into the FIA GT Series in 1997.

Best in Show – A First for Preservation

While this historic Concours has typically favored Pre-War Classic Cars with long, gracious fenders and nickel-plated grills, I commend the board’s ability to embrace change with an open mind. As the morning clouds surrendered to blue skies, the focus shifted to the awards ceremony, highlighting one of the automotive world’s most esteemed honors: Best of Show. This year, the coveted award went to the 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, marking a historic moment as the first preservation car to win Best of Show in the event’s history.

This Type 59 was the outright winner at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1934, driven by Rene Dreyfus, and went on to take third at the Monaco Grand Prix the same year. Ettore Bugatti then sold four of his Type 59 factory racers but kept this car, the first built, removing the supercharger and converting it to a sports car with a new two-seater body with motorbike wings and side doors. Registered as a Type 57 (chassis number 57248) the newly dressed racer snatched victories from the Delahayes and Talbots at Pau in 1937, followed by a win at the Algerian and Marne French Grand Prix, driven by Jean-Pierre Winulle. King Leopold III of Belgium then acquired the Bugatti and redressed it in black with the Belgian yellow stripe, as it still appears today, original and unrestored.

Annual Event Poster

This year’s Concours poster highlighted the Italian luxury marque Maserati and the renowned Italian coachbuilder Pietro Frua. The artwork featured two stunning Maseratis positioned gracefully by Carmel Bay, with The Lodge at Pebble Beach and its iconic golf course in the background. In the foreground is a 1955 Maserati A6GCS Spyder, one of only three ever made and one of just two still in existence. Often regarded as Frua’s magnum opus, this car boasts an impressive collection of Concours awards. Behind it stands the 1956 Maserati A6G Berlinetta, a Zagato-bodied masterpiece and the final example of the 21 Zagato Berlinettas ever produced.

35th Anniversary of the Concept Lawn

I’m guilty for taking the Concept Lawn for granted, but it wasn’t always a part of the Pebble Beach Concours. In 1985, a spectacular display of Bugatti Royales was showcased on the practice putting green situated at the Lodge’s front door. A special GM Design Display consisting largely of Corvettes followed in 1987. The Concept Lawn formally launched with a display of historic Dream Cars showcased in 1989. It was so popular that similar displays occurred in 1990 and 1992, featuring everything from early icons such as the Buick Y-Job, the Phantom Corsair, and the Raymond Loewy Lincoln Continental to exciting mid-century creations such as Ghia’s Streamline X “Gilda,” GM Firebirds I, II and III, and the Oldsmobile F-88, to 1960s fan favorites such as the Dodge Dart Daroo II and Peter Brock’s Triumph TR250K. This year’s Concept Lawn continued the “Concept” tradition with numerous cars making their North American debut.

Complete List of 2024 Winners

BEST OF SHOW

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports

The Pearl Collection/Fritz Burkard, Zug, Switzerland

BEST OF SHOW NOMINEES

1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Fastback Coupé

Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve LeBaron Sport Phaeton

Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio

1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero Bertone Coupe

Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

ELEGANCE AWARDS

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Sedan

The JBS Collection/Jack Boyd Smith Jr., Elkhart, Indiana

B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Sport Sedan

Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car

1955 Maserati A6G/54 2000 Zagato Spyder

Chris Shane, Manhattan Beach, California

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder

Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

SPECIAL AWARDS

Alec Ulmann Trophy

1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet,

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

Ansel Adams Award

1962 Land Rover Series IIA 109” Special Station Wagon,

Anne Brockinton Lee/The Lee Collection, Sparks, Nevada

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1956 Maserati A6G Zagato Berlinetta,

Jonathan & Wendy Segal, San Diego, California

Briggs Cunningham Trophy

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Sedan,

The JBS Collection/Jack Boyd Smith Jr., Elkhart, Indiana

Center for Automotive Research at Stanford (CARS) Award for Automotive Innovation

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports,

The Pearl Collection/Fritz Burkard, Zug, Switzerland

Chairman’s Trophy

1967 Ferrari 330 GTC Coupe Speciale,

Heinecke Family, Bangkok, Thailand

Charles A. Chayne Trophy

1931 Marmon Sixteen LeBaron 2-4 Rumble Seat Coupe,

Gary Severns, Long Beach, California

Classic Car Club of America Trophy

1930 Packard 734 Speedster Eight Victoria Coupe,

The Nethercutt Collection/Helen & Jack Nethercutt, Sylmar, California

Dean Batchelor Trophy

1966 Cannara Roadster,

Guy Dirkin, Clermont, Florida

Elegance in Motion Trophy

1954 Lagonda V12 Race Car (DP115/2),

Lawrence Stroll, Warwickshire, United Kingdom

Enzo Ferrari Trophy

1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Scaglietti Competizione Berlinetta,

David MacNeil, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FIVA Prewar Trophy

1928 Aston Martin Sports Model “Feltham Flyer” Bertelli Two Seater,

Paul & Deirdre Lee, Studio City, California

FIVA Postwar Trophy

1964 Ferrari 250 GT Scaglietti Berlinetta Lusso,

Earl Waggoner & Tony Owen, Manhattan Beach, California

The French Cup

1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Corsica Roadster,

John Rich, Gilberton, Pennsylvania

Gran Turismo Trophy

1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero Bertone Coupe,

Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

Lincoln Trophy

1930 Lincoln Model L Locke Sport Roadster,

Stan Lucas, Long Beach, California

Lorin Tryon Trophy

Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

Lucius Beebe Trophy

1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental H.J. Mulliner Close-Coupled Weymann Saloon,

Rajiv Kehr Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt. Ltd., IMT Manesar, India

Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award

1928 Mercedes-Benz 710 SSK Corsica Drophead,

William E. (Chip) Connor, Hong Kong

Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy

1993 Jaguar XJ220C Le Mans Coupe,

Henry Pearman—Historic Classics Collection, Heathfield, United Kingdom

The Phil Hill Cup

1957 Maserati 450S Zagato Berlinetta,

Rob Walton, Scottsdale, Arizona

Tony Hulman Trophy

1956 Maserati 250F Open Wheel Race Car,

Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut

CLASS AWARDS

A-1: Antique

1st: 1916 Pierce-Arrow 48 B-4 Vestibule Suburban, Bradley & Andrew Greene, Portola Valley, California

2nd: 1906 Mercedes 70 HP Rothschild & Fils Triple Phaeton, The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, Petaluma, California

3rd: 1909 Alco 40 HP Runabout, Wynn McCaw, Bellevue, Washington

A-2: Packard Early (Pre-Twin Six)

1st: 1914 Packard 4-48 Seven-Passenger Touring, Ross & Beth Myers, Boyertown, Pennsylvania

2nd: 1903 Packard Model F Rear Entrance Tonneau, Joe & Janice Conzonire, San Marino, California

3rd: 1907 Packard 30 Runabout, Steven Adler, New Vernon, New Jersey

C-1: American Classic Open

1st: 1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Custom LeBaron Phaeton, Academy of Art University, San Francisco, California

2nd: 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton, Donald & Paula Beck, Tulsa, Oklahoma

3rd: 1931 Stutz DV-32 LeBaron Speedster, Larry Carter, Los Gatos, California

C-2: American Classic Closed

1st: 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Sport Sedan, Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida

2nd: 1934 Nash 1297 Ambassador Eight Brougham, Nicola Bulgari/The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage, Allentown, Pennsylvania

3rd: 1937 Chrysler Imperial C-15 LeBaron Town Car, Howard & Roz Kroplick, East Hills, New York

D-2: Packard 125th Anniversary Open Custom Coachwork

1st: 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve LeBaron Sport Phaeton, Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio

2nd: 1934 Packard 1106 Twelve LeBaron Runabout, Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio

3rd: 1933 Packard 1006 Custom Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria, The Singleton Collection, Newport Beach, California

G: Duesenberg

1st: 1933 Duesenberg SJ LaGrande Phaeton, Thomas Maoli, Whippany, New Jersey

2nd: 1932 Duesenberg J Rollston Victoria Coupe, Donald Ghareeb, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

3rd: 1935 Duesenberg J Walker Torpedo Phaeton, Anne Brockinton Lee/The Lee Collection, Sparks, Nevada

H: Rolls-Royce Prewar

1st: 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III James Young Coupe, Stephen F. Brauer, St. Louis, Missouri

2nd: 1927 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Piccadilly Roadster, Kendall Rosemeyer, Prescott, Arizona

3rd: 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Oxford Touring, Heather & Harry Clark, Paradise Valley, Arizona

I: Mercedes-Benz Prewar

1st: 1928 Mercedes-Benz 710 SSK Corsica Drophead, William E. (Chip) Connor, Hong Kong

2nd: 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster, William U. Parfet, Hickory Corners, Michigan

3rd: 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500/540K Cabriolet A, John D. Groendyke, Enid, Oklahoma

J-1: European Classic Touring Early

1st: 1923 Hispano-Suiza H6B Fernandez et Darrin Cabriolet, Sam & Emily Mann, Englewood, New Jersey

2nd: 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

3rd: 1932 Röhr 8 Type F Streamliner, Mary & Ted Stahl, Punta Gorda, Florida

J-2: European Classic Touring Late

1st: 1938 Delage D8-120 Letourneur et Marchand Aérosport, Dana & Patti Mecum, Geneva Lake, Wisconsin

2nd: 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Gangloff Aravis, Gwen & Tom Price, Belvedere, California

3rd: 1939 Lagonda V12 Drophead Coupé, Nishant Dossa, Mumbai, India

J-3: European Classic Sport

1st: 1933 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster, Robert Bishop, Palm Beach, Florida

2nd: 1926 Bentley 3 Litre Super Sport Surbico Tourer, Miles Collier Collection @ Revs Institute, Naples, Florida

3rd: 1936 Delahaye 135 S Figoni et Falaschi Coupé, David F. D’Addario Family, Jupiter Island, Florida

L-1: Prewar Preservation

1st: 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, The Pearl Collection/Fritz Burkard, Zug, Switzerland

2nd: 1938 Mercedes-Benz 770 Pullman Limousine, VA Collection, Battenberg, Germany

3rd: 1928 Aston Martin Sports Model “Feltham Flyer” Bertelli Two Seater, Paul & Deirdre Lee, Studio City, California

L-2: Postwar Preservation

1st: 1965 Serenissima 308V Fantuzzi Spyder, Tom McGough Sr./Tom McGough Jr., Shoreview, Minnesota

2nd: 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 Coupé, Nicholas & Shelley Schorsch of the Audrain Collection, Newport, Rhode Island

3rd: 1962 Land Rover Series IIA 109” Special Station Wagon, Anne Brockinton Lee/The Lee Collection, Sparks, Nevada

M-1: Ferrari Early

1st: 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Ghia Coupe, Tom & Jill Peck, Irvine, California

2nd: 1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Ghia Coupe Speciale, Dennis & Susan Garrity, De Pere, Wisconsin

3rd: 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Vignale Cabriolet, Michael & Jillion Weisberg, Los Angeles, California

M-2: Ferrari Late

1st: 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Scaglietti Coupe, Tom Hartley Jnr., Swadlincote, United Kingdom

2nd: 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet Series I, Jerry Roehl, Los Ranchos, New Mexico

3rd: 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Pinin Farina Coupe, Sam Lombardo, Vero Beach, Florida

O-1: Postwar Sports Racing

1st: 1955 Jaguar D-type Race Car, Mark Haddawy, Los Angeles, California

2nd: 1956 Fiat 8V Zagato Berlinetta, Private Collection, Knokke, Belgium

3rd: 1960 Porsche 356B 1600GS Carrera GTL Abarth Coupe, Jack & Kingsley Croul, Corona del Mar, California

O-2: Postwar Sports

1st: 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Bertone Coupé Speciale, Devon MacNeil, Wellington, Florida

2nd: 1967 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada Series I Coupe, William H. & Cheryl K. Swanson, Pebble Beach, California

3rd: 1960 Aston Martin DB4 Coupé, Richard & Peggy Preiser, Delray Beach, Florida

O-3: Postwar Touring

1st: 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Fastback Coupé, Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic

2nd: 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet, Todd Blue/LAPIS, Malibu, California

3rd: 1947 Bentley Mark VI Figoni et Falaschi Grand Touring Coupé, John Shaloub, Festus, Missouri

P-1: Maserati Road Cars

1st: 1955 Maserati A6G/54 2000 Zagato Spyder, Chris Shane, Manhattan Beach, California

2nd: 1972 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Ghia Coupé, Peter Wilde, Brookline, Massachusetts

3rd: 1965 Maserati Sebring II Vignale Coupé, John Clark & Gayle Pirie, Berkeley, California

P-2: Maserati Race Cars

1st: 1956 Maserati 300S Fantuzzi Spyder, Robert Davis, New York, New York

2nd: 1960 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage, Thomas Mittler, Santa Fe, New Mexico

3rd: 1957 Maserati 450S Spyder, Bruce McCaw, Bellevue, Washington

Q-1: Maserati Frua

1st: 1951 Maserati A6G 2000 Frua Spyder, Henrik Jorst/Cool Classics International, Reno, Nevada

2nd: 1964 Maserati Mistral Frua Coupé, Timothy G. & Cara R. Hoxie, and Michael Rubinstein, Orinda, California

3rd: 1955 Maserati A6G/54 Frua Berlinetta, Lawrence Auriana, Greenwich, Connecticut

Q-2: Frua

1st: 1973 Momo Mirage Frua Coupe, Peter Kalikow, New York, New York

2nd: 1953 Nardi 750 Frua Barchetta, Edward Gregory, Bernardsville, New Jersey

3rd: 1946 FIAT 1100 C Frua Barchetta, Don Bernstein & Patt Taylor, Clark’s Summit, Pennsylvania

R: 1990s BPR & FIA GT Race Cars

1st: 1996 Ferrari F40 GTE Michelotto, Jacob Brunsborg, Silkeborg, Denmark

2nd: 1995 Bugatti EB110 Sport Competizione, Chris Hrabalek, Berlin, Germany

3rd: 1997 Mercedes AMG CLK GTR Coupe, The Irish Family, Los Angeles, California

V-1: Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars & Prototypes Early

1st: 1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero Bertone Coupe, Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

2nd: 1955 Ghia Streamline X “Gilda” Coupe, Bradley & Buzz Calkins, Englewood, Colorado

3rd: 1960 Plymouth XNR Ghia Roadster, Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York

V-2: Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars & Prototypes Late

1st: 1979 Aston Martin Bulldog, Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California

2nd: 1993 Vector W8 Coupe, Private Collection

3rd: 1991 Lotec C1000 Coupe, Jonathan Weizman, Mountain Lakes, New Jersey

2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

