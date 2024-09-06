“Maharajah” Duesenberg SJ wins Best of the Best

Background

The “Maharajah “ SJ Duesenberg is one of the many and renowned Duesenbergs of the Lyon Collection (one of the world’s largest and most famous arrays of the famed Indianapolis marque). Commissioned in 1935 by the 28yr old Maharajah Holkar of Indore, this Deusy was built upon the 153.5” .25”walled/8” deep frame chassis #2614 (the highest numbered Duesenberg chassis) and is the last of the 36 SJ Duesenbergs (propelled by the supercharged 7ltr DOHC 4V I-8 320hp engine # J-585).

This chassis/drivetrain was shipped to the Gurney-Nutting coachbuilders of London for their spectacular one-of-a kind speedster design that included: a concealed top, dual fuel tanks, svelte single-bar bumpers, both an integrated rumble seat and a trunk, chrome pennant masts, wicker steering wheel trim, and red/blue fender marking lights (to indicate whether the Maharajah or Maharenee was at the wheel). Tipping the scales at over 5,500 lbs and measuring 19 feet in length, one would expect the car to appear massive and ungainly, but the flowing design is so captivating and proportionate that it exudes elegance from every angle.

Stunning Pre-war Performance

The magnificent, graceful A. F. McNeil penned alloy speedster body, rendered in sunglow orange and black reinforces the 104 MPH in 2nd gear and 140+MPH top end performance of this acclaimed ultimate Duesenberg SJ—and now of Best Car in the World fame. Upon accepting the spectacular award, Bill H. Lyon, the late General Lyon’s son, remarked, “My family is so honored to participate in this car’s incredible legacy. Witnessing Gurney Nutting’s design being recognized just miles from where this work of art on wheels was constructed in Chelsea almost 90 years ago is a memory my family will cherish forever.”

After completion, the car was displayed at the 1936 London Auto Show before being shipped from London to New York and then driven to Indianapolis by Duesenberg staff—and ultimately delivered to the Maharajah’s American estate in Orange County, California (to avoid the WWII turmoil affecting India at the time). Lost for a number of postwar years it was rediscovered in Pakistan in 1959 and purchased by William Brester of Connecticut from its third owner for 6 pairs of socks, 3 neckties, 4 shirts, one new Chevrolet Impala, and some money. In 1988, it made its way into the burgeoning collection of Maj. Gen. William Lyon (USAF, Ret.) who purchased it from Tom Perkins with Tom Barratt as the broker.

Under the Lyon Collection’s doting care the “Maharajah” Duesy has graced the most renowned concours in the world with its most recent victory being Best of Show at the 2023 Concourso D’Eleganza Villa D’Este in Lake Como, Italy. And just when such a lofty award would seem impossible to beat, the Optima powered, Lyon Collection “Maharajah” Duesenberg is now officially proclaimed The Best Car in the World.

