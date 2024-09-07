The Quail – Putting the “Panache” on the lawns in 2024

If it’s Friday during Car Week, then it’s The Quail in Carmel Valley, period. Sports Car Digest is always honored to be a part of the most opulent Concours on the Monterey Peninsula and will attempt to transport you there via text and images…not an easy task! From its early days of a relatively small car gathering accompanied by Christie’s auction to its current incarnation, including numerous manufacture debuts, the Quail has certainly woven a lot of business into its fabric while keeping it luxurious and fun.

For Example…

This year’s Quail showcased cutting-edge automotive technology and design, featuring 21 vehicle debuts and demonstrations from top manufacturers and designers. Among the global unveilings were the Lamborghini Temerario, Maserati GT2 Stradale, Rimac Nevera R, Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept, Acura Performance EV Concept, Integra Type S HRC Prototype, and the Hennessey F5 Stealth Series. Other highlights included the Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla, Automobili Pininfarina B95 Gotham and Battista Targamerica, Pagani Utopia Roadster, Porsche Sonderwunsch 993 Speedster, RUF Rodeo, GuntherWerks GWR, Touring Superleggera Veloce12, Karma Automotive Ivara, Meyers Manx 3-Cylinder Radial Engine, and the KALMAR Automotive 9×9. The Bugatti Tourbillion and Gordon Murray T.50s Niki Lauda and T.33 Spider also made their North American debuts at the show.

Celebrating Automotive Icons

The event also featured four special classes that added to the celebration. The 30th Anniversary of Koenigsegg highlighted the brand’s commitment to building some of the fastest and most advanced hypercars in the world. The 50th Anniversary of the Porsche 911 Turbo (930) honored the German sports car that changed the industry. The 100th Anniversary of MG celebrated the British brand that helped shape modern sports cars. The Tribute to World Rally Cars brought attention to the legendary rally machines from one of the most challenging racing series in motorsport. The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, also included seven traditional classes that displayed vehicles from the past and present, as well as futuristic concept cars.

And, of course, Best of Show

A 1937 Delahaye Type 135 earned “Best of Show” at the 2024 The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Owned by Sam and Emily Mann, the winning vehicle was inducted into the prestigious Rolex Circle of Champions on the pristine greens of The Quail Golf Club. At the 21st annual event were automotive enthusiasts, significant industry figures, and other motorsport greats. The 1937 Delahaye Type 135 was joined by dozens of individual class winners who highlighted diverse vehicles from various brands and eras.

The 1937 Delahaye Type 135 was originally constructed as an open-wheel race car to challenge contenders from Mercedes and other European marques. The vehicle’s revolutionary 12-cylinder engine was capable of 240 horsepower, and is believed by Delahaye Club historian Andre Vaucourt to be the car driven by Renee Dreyfus in the Prix du Million, 1938 Pau Grand Prix and Cork Grand Prix. It was later sold to Marius Franay to have new sports car coachwork built on the racer chassis, completely enclosing its original racing mechanicals. After its completion, the vehicle later won the “Prix du Honneur” at the 1947 Paris Salon.

Award Recipients

Rolex Circle of Champions Best of Show

Car: 1937 Delahaye Type 135

Owner: Sam & Emily Mann

Spirit of The Quail

Car: 1949 MG TC/PBS & Sons

Owner: Aaron Shelby

Hagerty Drivers Foundation Award

1963 Jaguar E-Type FHC

Buzz & Julia Lynn

30th Anniversary of Koenigsegg Automobile

Car: 2005 Koenigsegg CCR

Owner: Glenn Yuen

50th Anniversary of the Porsche 911 Turbo Type 930

Car: 1975 Porsche 911 Turbo Type 930

Owner: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

100 Years of MG

Car: 1925 Morris MG 14/28 Bullnose Supersports

Owner: Michael Dacre

Tribute to World Rally Cars

Car: 1985 Audi S1 E2

Owner: Stephen Rimmer

The Evolution of the Supercar

Car: 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR FASTRRR

Owner: Damon Sueter

The Great Ferraris

Car: 1952 340 Mexico

Owner: Brian Ross

Pre-War Sports and Racing

Car: Bugatti Type 57

Owner: Bernard Kress

Post-War Racing

Car: 2001 Chrysler Viper GTS-R

Owner: Florent Moulin

Post-War Sports 1961-1975

Car: 1967 Lamborghini Muira

Owner: Tom Price

Post-War Sports 1945-1960

Car: 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SC

Owner: Vin DiBona

Custom Coachwork

Car: 1934 Ford Model 40 5 Window

Owner: Coby Gewertz

Sports and Racing Motorcycles

Motorcycle: 1930 Indian Four Cylinder

Owner: Mike Lynch

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale

Owner: Scott Leibow

The Art of Bespoke Award presented by Magneto Magazine

1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2 Croisette Shooting Brake by Felber

Owner: Andreas Wuest

Kai Lermen, Director, comments

“The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is the epicenter of automotive excellence and luxury, and the diversity of our featured and traditional classes showcases our commitment to honoring all aspects of the industry. I’m proud to say that this was the best one yet,” said Kai Lermen, managing director of The Quail Golf Club. “We thank our sponsors, entrants, vendors, and beloved guests who travel from all over the world for their support in making The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering the most anticipated event of Monterey Car Week.”

Culinary Globe Trotting & more

Guests also enjoyed various culinary delights from five gourmet pavilions, award-winning wine and champagne vendors, and live music and entertainment. The popular Fireside Chat, moderated by Philip Kadoorie, featured renowned car collector and enthusiast Magnus Walker. Attendees were also invited to attend the 27th Annual Bonhams “The Quail Auction,” the longest-standing auction held during Monterey Car Week.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 edition of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, is scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025. Please visit the event website for more information and follow The Quail Events on Facebook and Instagram to stay current on the event activities and announcements.

