The 2021 Concours of Elegance Awards Winners

Recently, the Concours of Elegance, presented by A. Lange & Söhne, held their most memorable event with record numbers of guests arriving and enjoying themselves amongst the most spectacular line up of vehicles gathered in the UK. Hampton Court Palace hosted the event which welcomed almost 1,000 cars which was a visual representation of the full evolution of automotive luxury and innovation, featuring pioneers up to modern day supercars.

One of the most awaited events of the weekend is the announcement of Concours of Elegance winners, and for the 2021 Concours of Elegance, the awardees are as follows:

Voisin Type C27 Aerosport

from Concours of Elegance

Best In Show: Voisin Type C27 Aérosport

The owners of the cars on display themselves picked the 2021 Best in Show winner, and the winner was announced to be the really unique art deco Voisin C27 Aérosport. One of the greatest geniuses of the 20th Century, Gabriel Voisin designed and built the car in 1934 for the Paris Motor Show. Sadly, sales of the car were a bit of a disappointment. With bleak sales performance from the expo, they salvaged the Aérodyne and created two roadsters on its shortened chassis. These became known as the C27. The collaboration between Voisin and the architect André Noël-Noël Telmont resulted in the gorgeous Art Deco style that really captured the hearts of many for generation after generation.

Famed wildlife sculptor and artist Robert Rattray created the all-new Pegasus sculpture trophy that was meticulously designed and sculpted over the course of six months. And the owners of the Voisin C27 Aérosport received the gorgeous trophy.

Rolls-Royce 40/50 AX201 “Silver Ghost”

from Concours of Elegance

Pre-1915: Rolls-Royce 40/50 ‘AX201’

The 40/50 with Chassis 60551 was the 12th example created, and from the beginning, it seemed as if the example was fated to become the company demonstrator. It had a Roi-des-Belges body by Barker with an aluminum paint finish. It was registered as AX 201. During its time, most cars were noisy and unreliable, but the unique looks as well as its serenity in motion really set it apart, helping it earn its Silver Ghost moniker.

Banford & Martin A3

from Concours of Elegance

1920s: Bamford & Martin A3

Commonly called the A3, the Aston Martin A3 is currently the oldest-surviving Aston Martin. It was the third of only five prototypes that were made. In 1921, It was registered as AM 270 in Trowbridge, Wiltshire. The A3 was enjoyed immensely by its owners as it was used extensively for both personal use and competition racing, with Lionel Martin as one of its esteemed drivers.

Alfa Romeo Tipo P3

from Concours of Elegance

1930s: Alfa Romeo Tipo P3

This Alfa Romeo Tipo P3 has a very interesting and amusing history. When the 1965 season ended, 19-year-old Count Jose de Villapadierna stole his aunt’s jewelries and subsequently sold them. He used the proceeds of the sale to buy the Tipo P3. It was only when he tried to cross the border into Spain that he was finally apprehended and jailed. It wasn’t long before his aunt forgave him though, and he was even able to race the P3 for a few seasons.

Delahaye 135M FHC by Chapron

from Concours of Elegance

1940s: Delahaye 135M FHC by Chapron

Chassis no. 800977 was given a Chapron body. Carlo Delaisse designed three similar coupés and the example is believed to be one of them, although there is a photograph of another example that shows the coupé to have a divided windscreen. What sets the example apart is that it is believed to be truly unique as it carries the Delahaye name badge on a ward hallway on the radiator grille instead of on the bonnet.

Ferrari 166 Inter Cabriolet Farina

from Concours of Elegance

1950s: Ferrari 166 Inter Cabriolet Farina

The example was made in September 1950 and not even a month after, it was put on show at the Paris Motor Show. In 1951, it was also shown at the Brussels and Geneva expos. It then headed to Switzerland, to be placed under the care of Baron Emmanuel ‘Toulo’ De Graffenried, it was then acquired by a jewellery company in Boninchi, also in Switzerland.

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

from Concours of Elegance

1960s: Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

The specific example is an original 1960s car. It was delivered new to Hon. Eddie Portman bearing the registration plate of ED 151. In 1962, it registered at the BARC Members’ race meeting at Goodwood where it won fifth place. The example was purchased by the current owner back in 1991. For the last three years, Sporting & Historic Car Engineers has done a ground-up restoration on the example.

Porsche 917K

from Concours of Elegance

1970s: Porsche 917K

The example, Chassis 031, started off as a winner. In 1970, Brian Redman claimed its first victory in Imola. In October of the same year, Redman returned with Jo Siffert at Zeltweg. In 1971, Siffert and Derek Bell drove it at Sebring and was able to finish fifth. Richard Attwood and Herbert Müller drove the example at Le Mans and was able to finish second.

1980-Onwards: Ferrari F50

Of the F50 units made, the rarest examples are the ones finished in Nero Daytona (black) and Argento Nurburgring (silver) wherein there were only four made each. The example displayed is an Argento Nurburgring and was also given a straight-pipe Tubi sports exhaust.

Ferrari 250GT Tour de France

from Concours of Elegance

The Berlinetta Class: Ferrari F250GT Tour de France

Chassis 0763GT is one of the few that were originally supplied to Jacques Swaters to be used by the Belgian Ecurie Francorchamps race teams. The example is a three-louvre, covered-headline unit. It was also under the custody of renowned privateer racer of its time, Leon ‘Eldie’ Dernier.

Fiat Dino Spider

from Concours of Elegance

The Club Trophy: Fiat Dino Spider

The Royal Automobile Club Trophy, sponsored by Classic & Sports Car was given to an exquisite Fiat Dino Spider. The Club Trophy winner, the Fiat Dino Spider, has a reserved slot in the main concours line-up for 2022.

Jaguar E-type Series I

from Concours of Elegance

The Jaguar Trophy: Jaguar E-Type Series I

A panel of independent Jaguar experts were the ones who picked the example in the line-up. Chassis #850026 is an early E-Type that was never been restored and is unrotten. It could arguably be the best outside bonnet locker E-Type in existence.

Junior Jaguar E-type

from Concours of Elegance

The Junior Concours: Jaguar E-Type

The adults took a back seat as the most charming award of the whole weekend was given out. The Junior Concours award went to a junior Jaguar E-Type that was in perfect condition. It was also expertly driven by its junior works driver.

Bentley MK VI Freestone and Webb

from Concours of Elegance

Bentley Trophy: Bentley MK VI Freestone and Webb

Amongst an extensive lineup of gorgeous and impressive Bentleys, the beautifully elegant MK VI with a coachbuilt body by Freestone and Webb was the one that stood out to the panel of Trophy judges led by Giles Crickmay of Frank Dale & Stepsons.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004C

from Concours of Elegance

Future Classics: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004C

The SCG 004C competes in GT racing all over the world and the example displayed is its road-going version. At the 2020 Nürburgring 24 Hours, it was able to finish first in class and got a 14th overall win. The bold paintwork and funky interior of the example has earned it the Golden Giraffe moniker.

Maserati 3500 GT

from Concours of Elegance

The Car Club Awards:

Saturday: Maserati 3500 GT

Sunday: Mercedes 190 SL

The Classic and Sports Car team picked the Maserati 3500 GT that sports a hand-crafted aluminum body which is powered by a3500cc straight-six, twin-spark engine that can produce 220bhp. The Sunday pick, the 190SL, was beautifully restored in 1995 and almost 30 years later, it still looks almost new.

Bridge of Weir Design Award: Delahaye Type 135MS Faget-Varnet

The example is the last ever coachbuilt Delahaye. Faget-Varnet made a few bespoke bodies for Delahaye, and the example was made purposely for the 1953 Paris Motor Show and was based on a 135 chassis.