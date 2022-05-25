New Props And James Bond Car Added To No Time To Die Exhibition

This year, the James Bond film series is celebrating their 60th anniversary, and as part of the celebration, they have added exciting new exhibits to the Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition at Beaulieu.

The National Motor Museum have now added Madeleine Swann’s Toyota Land Cruiser Prado J90 – complete with the child seat Mathilde used. After they were located by Safin’s team, Bond himself drove the family SUV to bring Madeleine and his daughter to a hideout in the forest. During the whole time he was driving towards the safehouse, he had to fend off a fleet of bikes, 4x4s, and even a helicopter! The intense scenes were shot on the Atlantic Highway in Norway.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado J90 in car chase

There will also be new gadgets included in the updated exhibit including the handbag of Cuban CIA agent Paloma, as well as her spy-enhanced lipstick case which holds the listening devices that she and Bond used during the SPECTRE gathering. Another new arrival to the Beaulieu exhibit is the state-of-the-art QDar tracking device that 007 agent Nomi used to create a 3D map of Safin’s island bunker.

Another interesting gadget is toxin vial that actor Rami Malek’s character, Safin, used in the movie. When the vial broke, the beloved spy was permanently infected with a potentially lethal toxin.

Toxin vial

The exhibition gives Bond fans the chance to see many of the beloved original vehicles used in the film franchise, as well as the gadgets and costumes used in No Time To Die. Behind the displays are large screens showing the action shots from the film that the prop featured on.

Russell Bowman, Beaulieu Enterprises Managing Director, shared, “The Bond exhibition has been hugely popular with our visitors and I am sure they will be delighted to see the exciting new additions. We are grateful to Eon Productions for the opportunity to host the No Time To Die exhibition in Bond’s 60th anniversary year.”

Safin’s toxin vial

The SUV and the new gadgets join the main feature in the exhibit, Bond’s silver birch Aston Martin DB5 stunt car complete with sensor-activated mini guns and LED number plate. Q’s ‘Stealthy Bird’, a submersible glider is perched high above the exhibition.

Another interesting supercar is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera which Nomi drove in the movie. It is the No Time To Die Aston Martin V8 and was last seen in movie The Living Daylights (1987). Other notable vehicles include the four-wheel drive Land Rover Defender 110, the Royal Alloy Scooter and the Triumph Scrambler motorcycle.

Visitors will also be able to see the costumes and accessories that Bond and Primo used in the movie. Information about the item on display can be seen on the electric tablets which the visitors can swipe left or right to read the captions. Some of the impressive gadgets on display are the Q-enhanced Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch and some DB5 weapons, with the technical plans for the vehicle design.

New exhibits in case

There will also be a variety of Bond merchandise that will not just be on display in the exhibition, but it will also be available to purchase in the Beaulieu gift shop or online through 007store.com.

Bond fans will be able the enjoy the Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibit until November 2022. Head on over to Beaulieu to enjoy the day looking at the most awesome cars and cool gadgets. There are also more than 285 cars that can be viewed in the World of Top Gear, National Motor Museum, and On Screen Cars. Other activities that can be enjoyed at Beaulieu are the ‘skytrain’ monotrail and the Little Beaulieu’s adventure play area.

To get tickets, go to www.beaulieu.co.uk or call 01590 612345.

Opening of Bond in Motion – No Time To Die, a new exhibition featuring the iconic cars, gadgets and costumes from the latest 007 film. The exhibition is at the National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, Hampshire

Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Friday 15th October 2021

QDar tracking device in exhibition

Paloma’s handbag

Lipstick case with secret compartment