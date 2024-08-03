Petersen Museum launches four new exhibits spanning centuries

For those looking to be truly amazed by the evolution of the automobile, it’s time to plan a trip to Southern California. The Petersen Automotive Museum is launching four new exhibits this August, marking its largest simultaneous exhibit launch to date. Each exhibit showcases a range of automotive innovations, from historical concept vehicles to futuristic prototypes.

New exhibits

Alternating Currents: The Fall and Rise of Electric Vehicles

This exhibit, supported by BMW and Clarios, will showcase the progression of electric vehicles from the late 1800s to modern concepts. Located in the Propulsion Gallery on the second floor, “Alternating Currents” traces the evolution of electric vehicle production and use from the early days to the modern resurgence and future advancements.

Highlighted vehicles on display include 1896 Riker electric roadster, 1928 Auto Red Bug electric roadster, 1969 GM XP 512E, 1970s Zagato Zele 1000, 1981 HMV FreeWay, 1991 BMW E2 concept, 1992 GM Impact, 1996 AC Propulsion tZero, 2009 Mini E and 2021 Lanark DS Roadster. The exhibit will also feature the Clarios x OPTIMA Batteries Rivian R1T and OPTIMA Power Station, a custom Turtleback Trailer designed to power the camp and provide level 2 charging for the Rivian.

From leading the largest EV ride – OPTIMA Unplugged powered by Clarios – through the treacherous terrain of Johnson Valley to scaling the summit of Pikes Peak, this Rivian has elevated EV adventuring to an unprecedented level. Clarios is the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of low-voltage batteries and solutions and their batteries are found in one in three vehicles on the road globally.

Modern Concepts: Future Visions from the Recent Past

Modern Concepts delves into the past marvels of concept cars produced since Petersen’s opening in 1994. Notable vehicles on display include the 2002 XENO III, 1999 Ford 021C, 1995 Ford GT90, 2002 Cadillac Cien, 2004 Chrysler ME Four-Twelve and 2008 Honda FC Sport.

Super/Hyper: The Ultimate Automobiles

The museum will celebrate the pinnacle of automotive performance with a rotating display of iconic supercars and hypercars, including some of the fastest, most powerful and most audacious models from the 1960s to the present day. Highlighted vehicles in will include a Bugatti Divo and Koenigsegg CCXR.

Driven by Possibility: Waymo’s Road to Autonomous Transport

This exhibit will focus on Waymo’s groundbreaking advancements in autonomous driving technology, from its beginnings as the Google self-driving car project to its status as a global leader in autonomous ride-hailing. Located in the Production Gallery, visitors can catch a glimpse behind the scenes of Waymo’s development process through never-before-seen objects.

Featured vehicles include Waymo’s Firefly prototype, the first autonomous vehicle to pilot a passenger without an accompanying driver, a prototype version of Waymo’s next-generation Zeekr platform, and the Terregator, a six-wheeled mobile robot built by the Carnegie Mellon University Robotics Institute in 1984.

Petersen’s Executive Director Terry L. Karges comments

“This near-simultaneous launch of four incredibly diverse exhibits marks a milestone for our museum,” said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “We are committed to showcasing all elements of the automotive world–past, present and future–and this collection of unique vehicles will bring that experience to life for our guests.”

Online tickets

Petersen Highlights