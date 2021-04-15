The Mecum Indy 2021 Auction is to be held on May 14 -22 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, with the line-up of vehicles heading to the auction block nothing short of spectacular, to say the least.

Here’s a preview of some of the stand-out vehicles featured at the Mecum Indy 2021 Auction:

1958 Kurtis Kraft 500H Offenhauser Indy Car – Lot R405

1964 Cooper Monaco Type 61 Sport Racer – Lot R407

2019 Ford GT Lightweight – Lot R412

1936 Duesenberg Model J Rollston Convertible Berline – Lot 409

2014 McLaren P1- Lot R546

1930 Duesenberg Model SJ Rollston Convertible Victoria – Lot R408

1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Individual Custom Convertible Sedan- Lot R411

2020 Ford GT MkII – Lot R435

1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code – Lot R302

1965 Shelby GT350R Fastback – Lot R208

1958 Kurtis Kraft 500H Offenhauser Indy Car – Lot R405

The 1958 Kurtis Kraft 500H Offenhauser Indy Car up for auction was purpose-built by the legendary race car builder Frank Kurtis and is superbly finished in a bright yellow D-A Lubricant No. 7 livery.

The example was raced in three consecutive Indianapolis 500 races, driven by Duane Carter, Johnny Thomson, and Don Freeland.

The highlight of the vehicle’s career was in the 1959 Indianapolis 500, where Carter finished 7th with Smokey Yunick as the car’s crew chief.

The Kurtis Kraft is powered by the Offenhauser 252 CI inline 4-cylinder racing engine mounted in laydown style and mated to a 4-speed manual transmission with a reverse gear.

In regards to safety factors, the Kurtis Kraft is equipped with a removable subframe that is bolted to the original frame to hold five-point racing seat belts as well as a removable roll bar mounted to the subframe.

The look of the cockpit is typical of race cars at the time, with a spartan look, equipped only with a few gauges and controls that can easily be seen or controlled from the black seat.

The Kurtis Kraft is fitted with Firestone “display” racing tires and modern reproduction mill-spec magnesium Indy wheels cast by Ron Blondel back in 2006.

1964 Cooper Monaco Type 61 Sport Racer – Lot R407

In 1958, British racing superstar Sir Stirling Moss staggered the Grand Prix world after he came out victorious at the season-opening Argentinian Grand Prix, driving only a tiny 2.0L midengined Cooper.

The win would be the first time a mid-engined Grand Prix vehicle claimed a World Championship victory and the first victory for builder John Cooper.

In the following race at Monaco, with Maurice Trintignant at the wheel, the vehicle was able to claim victory again declaring that it was not a one-time wonder.

Jack Brabham, Cooper’s No. 1 driver, left no doubt that the future of Grand Prix racing would center around mid-engined layout after claiming consecutive World Driver’s Championships and Constructor’s Cups in 1959 and 1960.

By then, Cooper has been able to learn and consequently improve on the competitive midengine layout that he used on the spaceframe Monaco Type 49 Mkl sports racer that was first introduced in 1958.

It featured a flexible but reliable design that met the FIA’s requirements for two-seat sports racers and quickly established itself as the dominant car in sports prototype competition. It provided the pathway for the USRRC and Can Am racers that would follow.

The significantly refined Mark III Type 61 was introduced in 1961, featuring a stronger and reconfigured chassis that was designed to hold out against the higher torque capabilities of American V-8 engines.

For improved cooling, a widened radiator intake was implemented. Under the reshaped aluminum skin, the MkIII used upper and lower wishbones and coil springs to improve rear suspension.

The example, one of only six Type 61 Sport Racers constructed in 1964, is also one of only two fitted with a fuel-injected Chevrolet engine. It campaigned successfully in SCCA and USRRC Competition with the sale coming complete with period photos, magazine articles, race reports, and a paper trail that leads back to Brewer and the Cooper Works in Surbiton near London.

In 2006, a complete nut-and-bolt restoration was performed on the CM 3-64, bringing it to its present configuration and livery.

In 2018, the Cooper Monaco Type 61 Sport Racer was also given a comprehensive mechanical overhaul and race preparation in which approximately $100,000 was invested into the example.

2019 Ford GT Lightweight – Lot R412

Chassis no. 116 is one of only 250 Ford GTs that were produced in 2019.

What makes chassis # 116 even more special is that it was delivered with the extremely rare 600A Lightweight Package option, offered only to select clients.

The Lightweight Package is a $70,000 option that includes weight-saving features that can be seen on the Carbon Edition.

Under the hood of chassis #116 is a twin-turbocharged and intercooled 3.5-liter, 647 HP DOHC 24-valve EcoBoost engine matched with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

The example has a top speed of 216 MPH, and it can go from 0 to 60 in just 3.0 seconds.

It is completed in a Liquid Blue tri-coat with carbon fiber stripes finish and features the gloss carbon fiber exterior package. It has had only one owner from new and shows a mileage of only 18 miles.