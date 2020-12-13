2020 Mecum Houston Top 10 Auction Results

On December 3 to 5, Mecum successfully hosted its 2020 classic and collector car auction in Houston.

The event amassed a total overall sales of $14.7 million with a sell-through rate of 84%. The event was the latest in a series of successful large-scale, live auctions that were held by Mecum in major cities around the United States in the past two months. Altogether, the events have collected a total of $75.5 million in overall sales with an average sell-through rate of 83%.

The Houston event contributed 442 vehicles in the total number sold for 2020.

2013 Ford E350 Sportsmobile

The top-10 selling vehicles during the Houston auction ranged from vintage foreign exotics to modern American muscle cars.

It is interesting to note that the top three vehicles at the event are known for both their form and function.

Leading the pack was Lot S81, a 1941 Ford Custom Pickup that was equipped with a Supercharged Coyote V-8 engine and a steel body. It was sold for $206,250.

1941 Ford Custom Pickup

Lot S108, a 1990 Land Rover Defender 110 Custom and Lot S180, a 2013 Ford E350 Sportsmobile were both sold for $176,000.

1990 Land Rover Defender 110 Custom

Other notable top sales during the 2020 Mecum Houston event were Lot S143, a 1934 Lincoln KA Convertible, and Lot S130.1, a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible that only had a mileage of 42 miles and came with a Z51 package, sold for $137,000 and $115,500, respectively.

Further details and results of the 2020 Mecum Auction Results can be found at Mecum Auctions.

[Source: Mecum]

