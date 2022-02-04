McMurtry Automotive Welcomes Former Formula 1 Driver Max Chilton

Max Chilton, British former Formula 1, Indy Car, and Le Mans driver joins McMurtry Automotive as the head development driver for the McMurtry Spéirling.

As the head development driver, Max will be responsible for driving the McMurtry Spéirling at numerous different race circuits and testing venues and to ensure its enhancement. Max will also be the company’s senior spokesperson and he will be the one tasked to present exclusive behind the scenes footage of the team’s progress starting from the experimental prototype to a record-breaking sports car.

“I am really pleased to have Max join as a dedicated and leading member of our team, as we now further increase our rate of testing and development. Fresh from six seasons of competition in IndyCar and previously having competed in Formula One, Max will bring a wealth of motorsport and driving experience that will undoubtedly help us to reveal the performance potential of the Spéirling and get us closer to our record breaking goals,” shared Managing Director Thomas Yates.

Max Chilton stated, “It’s a huge honor to be given the opportunity to become head development driver for McMurtry. The company is really reaching new heights in the performance EV world. The team have spent over four years developing the Spéirling, a car which will really show the world what performance can be achieved with all electric power.”

“McMurtry caught my eye last year; their professionalism and ability to invent new solutions is something I have never experienced at this level. I am excited to see what we can achieve in the future, particularly developing a road car which has always been on my long-term list to achieve. My thanks are with Sir David McMurtry for coming up with this truly amazing project and trusting me with this role,” Max added.

It was in July 2021 at the Goodwood Festival that the McMurtry Spéirling made its debut. The Spéirling made a grand entrance as it was driven up the iconic hillclimb by development drivers Derek Bell MBE and Alex Summers. Since its debut, the Spéirling has been seen in other prestigious events like the Concours d’Elegance and Salon Privé. During the winter season, the Spéirling also completed a first round of development testing.

The Spéirling is known for its diminutive size and huge capability. Its all-black livery and distinct double-finned and wingless silhouette makes it sets itself apart and makes it immediately recognizable.

The Spéirling is also equipped with the patented McMurtry downforce-on-demand system which is a fan-powered ground effect system that creates downforce without the typical, drag-inducing, aerodynamic wings. McMurtry’s downforce-on-demand system also generates an impressive amount of noise which has been described as resembling the noise of a jet engine. It is this same downforce-on-demand system that is the key to the track potential of the Spéirling, as it unlocks awe-inspiring performance without stretching its minute proportions.