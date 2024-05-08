McMurtry Automotive’s testing grounds

Gloucestershire-based electric sports car manufacturer McMurtry Automotive has confirmed Castle Combe Circuit as its ‘go-to’ test facility for 2024 in a significant new partnership between the two local companies. The agreement means that McMurtry Automotive will host multiple private test days at the high-speed 1.85-mile race track, and it will benefit from bespoke branding around the venue throughout the year. McMurtry Automotive has also recently recruited two technicians from the Wiltshire College Motorsport Campus located on-site at Castle Combe Circuit, reinforcing strong ties in the local area.

Based in technology

Founded in 2016, McMurtry Automotive pushes the limits of vehicle technology, in particular around downforce generation, to deliver hyper-track cars with unrivaled driving performance. The firm made waves in 2022 by smashing the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb record in its Spéirling fan car, piloted by Max Chilton – an unforgettable moment in motorsport history that undoubtedly placed McMurtry Automotive firmly on the global automotive stage.

Spéirling PURE track weapon

Throughout the testing stages of the world-famous Spéirling, McMurtry Automotive regularly used Castle Combe Circuit as a base for on-track development work. The new partnership recognizes and cements this close relationship for ongoing testing of its latest Spéirling PURE customer track car.

Comments

Thomas Yates, McMurtry Automotive Managing director said: “Castle Combe Circuit is conveniently located just 30 minutes from our HQ. This helps us accelerate the development process of our vehicles, as our engineering team can quickly gather first-hand feedback from track testing. The Castle Combe team are proactive in supporting our testing activities, which helps makes the days run smoothly and productively.”

Max Symonds, the circuit’s Commercial Manager, was equally pleased about the partnership, stating: “We’re glad to have McMurtry utilize the circuit even more in 2024 to aid with the development of its new vehicles. McMurtry is making exciting new strides in electric motorsport, and Castle Combe Circuit is excited to support this and the wider progress of electric vehicles on track.”

Supporters of EV development

Castle Combe Circuit has long been a supporter of electric vehicles, being one of the key circuits in the UK that currently supports EVs on car track days. It’s also available for private hire by EV groups and organizations. The venue is currently working closely with McMurtry Automotive to ensure EV charging options are set up on site in the near future.

