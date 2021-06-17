London Concours 2021

The London Concours commenced on June 8 and was held over three days this year. The sold-out event welcomed thousands of attendees, which was hosted at the Honourable Artillery Company within their five-acre green fields.

Around 100 cars were showcased across eleven classes. ‘200MPH Club’, ‘Great Marques – Porsche’, ‘Young Timers’, ‘Great Marques – Lotus’, and ‘The Italian Berlinettas’ were some of the main concours event classes. Each of the classes displayed real gems like the Ferrari 250 SWB/Comptezione Sefac Hot Rod, Bugatti Chiron, and the Jaguar XJR 15.

The expert committee of judges during the London Concours awarded the ‘Best in Show’ to a well-preserved Lotus Eleven LM50 that had an impressive history.

Chassis no. 11-332 was a Team Lotus works entry. In 1957, it competed at Rouen and Reims with American Herbert Mackay-Fraser, who was better known as ‘Mac’ Fraser, behind the wheel. Unfortunately, he was also the first Lotus works driver to lose his life while in competition.

Chassis 11-332 was eventually sold to Carroll Shelby Sports Cars. The Lotus Eleven LM50 was entered in a lot of US events by Jim Hall, of Chaparral Cars.

In the 1970s, it was returned to the UK where it was then restored in 2006. Since then has been entered into many historic race events with a highlight being a victory at the 2017 Goodwood Revival Madgwick Cup.

The winners of each class:

Great Marques – Lotus, sponsored by Lotus: Lotus Eleven LM50



Great Marques – Porsche: Porsche 356 Carrera Coupe



200MPH Club, sponsored by Cover Car: Ferrari F40



The Italian Berlinettas, sponsored by Moss Automotive: Maserati Ghibli



The Young Timers: Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC Koenig Special



The Kustom Klass, sponsored by Vintage Hot Rod Association: 1941 Ford Coupe



The Lost Marques, sponsored by Montres Breguet: AC Ace



Best in Show: Lotus Eleven LM50



Chairman’s award: Ferrari 250 SWB/Comptezione Sefac Hot Rod

Photo Gallery by Sports Car Digest Photographer Matty White

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from sportscardigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to sportscardigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Photos by London Concours and Gallery by Matty White