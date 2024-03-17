London Concours 2024

The London Concours, the capital’s leading automotive summer garden party, has announced an exciting addition to the festivities for 2024. For the first time in its illustrious history, June’s event – which brings the very finest cars to the heart of the City – will welcome a stunning fleet of 50 McLarens, honoring the iconic marque’s rich heritage. This brand-new feature, scheduled for the opening day, marks a notable expansion of the event’s offerings. Traditionally reserved for the latter two days, this year’s supercar showcase on Tuesday 4th June builds on the success of previous London Concours celebrations on the grounds of the Honorable Artillery Company.

McLaren Showcase

As a partner to the London Concours event, McLaren London will showcase the latest models from the British marque, providing a captivating exploration of the brand. From the pioneering McLaren F1 to the cutting-edge 750S, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the evolution of McLaren’s design and engineering prowess.

Founded by Bruce McLaren in 1963, the eponymous brand swiftly made its mark in motorsports, introducing the McLaren M1A in the first year. Years of racing success followed both under the stewardship of the founder and of Teddy Mayer, with the brand clinching its first World Constructor’s championship in 1974.

A fundamental moment for the company came when McLaren merged with Project 4 Racing Team in 1984, before introducing groundbreaking carbon fibre composite technology to racing for the first time with the MP4/1. Between 1984 and 1991, McLaren dominated Formula 1, winning seven world driver’s championships.

In 1992, McLaren launched the legendary McLaren F1. At the time it was the only road-legal vehicle capable of achieving over 200 miles per hour.

A shift in focus to road cars began in 2010 with the establishment of McLaren Automotive. A year later, the McLaren MP4-12C was uncovered. Boasting a 592-horsepower twin-turbo V8 that would propel it from 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, the MP4-12C was the start of an outstanding period for the brand.

Subsequent models, including the hybrid-powered McLaren P1, showcased McLaren’s commitment to innovation. Pushing the boundaries with the track-focused McLaren Senna, open-top McLaren Elva, and the zenith of drag-reduction; the McLaren Speedtail.

McLaren’s Sport Series debuted a line-up of more accessible sports cars, with the 540C, 570S, and 570GT developed with more creature comforts in mind. Over time, new models joined the ranks starting with the McLaren 600LT in 2018, followed by the 620R in 2019. However, by 2021 the McLaren Artura had become the standard bearer for the Sports Series segment.

The McLaren 720S, introduced in 2017, exemplified the pinnacle of their Super Series until it was replaced in December by the 750S.

This is a mere glimpse into the upcoming event, where a stunning array of machinery will take center stage. Stay tuned for further class announcements in the weeks and months ahead as we approach the anticipated 8th edition of London Concours.

Andrew Evans, London Concours Director, said: “We are thrilled with this spectacular addition to London Concours 2024, as we welcome 50 McLaren supercars on the opening day – a first in our event’s history. This showcase not only enhances the experience of our summer garden party but also provides attendees with a unique opportunity to witness the evolution of McLaren’s most iconic models.

“We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience, and the infusion of McLaren’s rich history and innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission to celebrate the pinnacle of automotive excellence.”

Information

Go HERE

2023 Highlights