LMDh Hybrid Sports Car Prototype Racing Program Announced By Lamborghini

Lamborghini Squadra Corse recently announced that they are currently developing their first LMDh prototype. It is scheduled to make its debut at the FIA World Endurance Championship (Hypercar class) in 2024. It will also be joining the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (GTP class).

FIA WEC CEO Frédéric Lequien commented, “We are honoured that Lamborghini will join the Hypercar class of FIA WEC from 2024. Lamborghini is an iconic brand but it has never competed in the premier class of endurance racing before. They will join the FIA WEC at a very exciting time in its history. For the 2024 season there will be an exceptional line-up of marques competing in our premier class. The competition will be fierce but we have no doubt that Lamborghini will be in the thick of the fight. Lamborghini has been highly successful in other classes of endurance racing so we cannot wait to see them compete for overall victories at our iconic events.”

Lamborghini announces development of its LMDh hybrid sports car prototype racing program

Lamborghini has been competing in GT racing since 2015, and they have enjoyed some pretty impressive successes with more than 40 titles and other notable achievements. At the highly competitive 24 Hours of Daytona, they were able to get a tripe GTD class win from 2018 to 2020, making their mark as the first manufacturer to be able to claim victory three times in a row. With Lamborghini committing themselves to the LMDh class, it is a move towards the pinnacle of sports car racing which will allow Lamborghini to compete for overall victories at the most prestigious endurance races in the world. These races include the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours of Daytona, and 12 Hours of Sebring.

Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann shared, “This step up into the highest echelon of sports car racing marks an important milestone for our. We will be measuring ourselves against the very best, on the most demanding proving grounds. On one hand, this will give our successful motorsports program even more visibility, but it will also allow us to test future technologies: our LMDh prototypes will become our most sophisticated open laboratory on four wheels.”

True to the company’s passion for racing and innovation, Squadra Corsa is moving forward in motorsport that is fast shifting to hybrid propulsion. LMDh fits perfectly with Lamborghini’s shift to hybrid technologies. Lamborghini aims to shift their whole range to hybrid machines by the end of 2024.

LMDh, which means Le Mans Daytona hybrid, is the new sports prototype race car category that will be making its debut in 2023. It will then have the chance to compete in the highest class in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.

IMSA President John Doonan shared, “IMSA has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Lamborghini dating back to the introduction of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America a decade ago and continuing into a successful GTD program. We are proud that Lamborghini is confirming plans to grow its IMSA footprint even further in 2024 into GTP and the top category of prototype sports car racing. Having another manufacturer of this caliber make the commitment to race in GTP reinforces the LMDh technical platform that we developed alongside our partners at the ACO, and we cannot wait to see these new Lamborghini prototypes debut in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”

Lamborghini plans to run the LMDh program with the GT platform of Squadra Corse, which consists of the Super Trofeo and GT3, which are still the core of its customer motorsport operation.

Lamborghini Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna spoke about their participation in LMDh stating, “I am absolutely delighted that Lamborghini will be taking the next step in our motorsport journey, the step into LMDh and the top level of sports car racing. LMDh will play a special role in Lamborghini’s Motorsports strategy, giving us the unique opportunity to expand our customer racing activities to new platforms and enforce our long-term partnership with customer teams and drivers.”

President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest Pierre Fillon added, “To be joined by such a prestigious make as Lamborghini is fantastic for endurance racing. Hypercar, the discipline’s new top tier, has attracted carmakers from across the globe. We are soon to celebrate the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and another golden age of endurance is just beginning. I for one am ready to enjoy it to the fullest.”