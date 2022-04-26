Automobili Lamborghini Produced 20,000 Huracáns – So Far (Photo Gallery)

Automobili Lamborghini recently announced the 20,000th Huracán, an STO model finished in gorgeous Grigio Acheso Matt and headed for a client in the Principality of Monaco. In terms of Huracán performance in a road car, it is undeniable that at the top of the totem pole is the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata. And the Omologata leads an extended family of Huracán models that has continued to give aspirated performance with dynamic handling and exemplary driving experience since it was launched back in 2014.

Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephen Winkelmann shared, “At its unveiling we said that with the Huracán, Lamborghini is writing the next chapter in its great history. The Huracán has delivered an evolution of design, technological know-how, driving adventures, track records and sales records since its launch. It was designed as a car to provide super sports emotion in every environment, from daily driving to thrilling performance on track. Every iteration of the Huracán has stayed true to that Lamborghini philosophy, while in motorsport the Huracán is not only the protagonist of the Lamborghini one-make Super Trofeo series but has proved its dominance in GT3 series throughout the world.”

Eight Successful Years

For eight exciting years, the Huracán has maintained their successes year after year thanks mainly to the wide range of versions that they have released throughout the years. So far, they have twelve road and three racing versions released.

From the data gathered since 2014, it was seen that 71% of customers picked the coupé versions, while only 29% prefer the convertible variant. United States has kept their lead where they took 32% of the Huracán market for that last eight years. UK and Greater China took the second and third place, respectively. The continued success of the Huracán is undeniable it formed a huge part of Lamborghini’s 2021 sales, selling 2,586 units, mainly due to the positive response of Lamborghini clients to the Huracán STO.

The Huracán era: car #20,000 rolls off Automobili Lamborghini’s production line

2014: the release of the first coupé version LP 610-4

It was at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show that the first Huracán coupé, LP 610-4, was introduced. Equipped with a four-wheel drive, with a 610 hp, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in only 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 kph. Some of the new technology that was given the first Huracán include the Lamborghini ANIMA drive mode selection, dual fuel injection, LEDs lights throughout the car, and an on-board gyroscope LPI system. In September 2015, the Huracán LP 610-4 Spyder made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It had a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine which was just like the coupé and it also produces 610 hp. It has a top speed of 323 kph and can go from 0 to 100 kph is just 3.4 seconds.

2015: the two-wheel drive Huracán LP 580-2

There are two main differences between the LP 610-4 and the LP 580-2; it was given a less powerful engine and that it was a rear-wheel drive compared to the all-wheel drive of its predecessor. It was equipped with the same 5.2-liter V10 engine which was the one that was also used on the 610-4, but the power was reduced to 580 hp and torque of 533 Nm. The removal of the four-wheel drive reduced the weight by 33 kg compared to the Huracán coupé with a weight of only 1,389 kg. Its top speed was at 320 kph.

At the Los Angeles Motor Show in November 2016, they introduced the Spyder RWD variant of the Huracán LP 580-2. It used the same 5.2-liter V10 engine that process 580 hp. It was also in 2016 that they released a limited edition Avio model, limited to only 250 units, the model paid homage to aviation and aeronautic inspiration in Huracán style.

2016: Introduction of Huracán Performante. The Nürburgring Lap Record.

In 2016, the Huracán Performante stormed the markets. It was equipped with Lamborghini’s patented ALA active aerodynamic innovations. It wont awards around the world and even took the lap record for production cars at the Nordschleife Nürburgring.

In 2018, the Huracán Performante Spyder was considered to be the best Huracán to be made yet. It had the latest innovation in terms of performance and open-air driving. Much like coupé version of the Performante, the output of the Spyder was also at 640 hp at 8,000 rpm, producing 600 Nm of torqe at 6,500 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in only 3.1 seconds, going from 0 to 200 kph takes 9.3 seconds.

2019: The New Huracán EVO – the next generation V10 super sports car

In 2019, Lamborghini introduced the Huracán EVO ‘evolution’ it had a very distinct design that highlighted its aerodynamic superiority. Several features helped make this model stand out like the abilities of the Performante, enhanced with torque vectoring and LDVI with predictive logic, and rear-wheel steering. The next-generation vehicle dynamic control and aerodynamics that was developed for the coupé was also used on the EVO Spyder. It was equipped with a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine though it was uprated to have a higher power output and incorporating Titanium intake valves.

The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) was presented in 2020. It delivers 610 hp at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. A lightweight car that was equipped with rear-wheel dive and dynamic steering for maximum driving fun.

The Huracán EVO RWD has a top speed of 325 kph and it can go from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.3 seconds. In the same year, Automobili Lamborghini made history as the first automobile brand to use Augmented Reality (AR) to launch the new model virtually, the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder. Using the AR Quick Look from Apple, the marque was able to bring the latest V10 super sports car to customers and clients worldwide.

2021: The Huracán STO – Lamborghini Squadra Corse

In 2021, Lamborghini unveiled the Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omolongata). It was the embodiment of the combined expertise of Lamborghini’s expertise in homologated road car and that unique Lamborghini motorsport experience.

Inspired by the Squadra Corse’s Huracán EVO Super Trofeo which was developed for Lamborghini’s own race series, and the three-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring winner the Huracán EVO GT3.

It was equipped with a 640 hp naturally aspirated V10 engine that can generate 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The rear-wheel drive Huracán STO can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.0 seconds flat and it can also accelerate from 0 to 200 kph in just 9.0 seconds, recording a top speed of 310 kph.

2022: The Huracán Tecnica

The latest addition to the Huracán family. Making its debut just this month, the Huracán Tecnica is the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10. It took its design inspiration from pilots that were sought for driving fun both on the road and on track. The Tecnica got its name from the advanced evolution of the technical prowess of the newest Huracán, and it can easily be seen from the Huracán’s external design as well as from the engine under the hood.

The new design features improved aerodynamics for better performance, ease of use, and stability, which is especially useful when on track. Equipped with the same engine as the Huracán STO, they improved output by 30CV. The rear-wheel drive Huracán EVO delivers 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm, with the Tecnica capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 in just 3.2 seconds.

Digital World of E-Sports

It was just last year, in 2021, that Lamborghini again made history as the first automaker to use complete vehicle system control by Amazon Alexa in the Huracán EVO. They were also the first company to use the what:three:words function so that drivers can have a more accurate navigation wherever they are in the world. Lamborghini fans are able to enjoy and experience the Huracán in a lot of video games and E-sports competitions including FORZA Horizon and Gran Turismo, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and Rocket League.

Ad Personam Customization On More Than 60% Of Huracáns

More than 60% of the Huracáns that was delivered by Lamborghini has utilized the Ad Personam customization. The Ad Personam customization offers a wide variety of colors, trims, and special materials.

There are around 300 exterior colors that a client can use in the Ad Personam program, but clients can also choose to request for a unique option if they so desire. Central Europe, Japan, and UK clients are the ones who seem to favor tailor-made customization.

Lamborghini customers are inspired by everyday objects like sofas, furniture, clothes, bags, precious stones, even watch straps and make-up. These clients need to feel free to be able to design a car that shows their personality, their tastes, and even their life experiences. A rear-wheel drive Huracán was made for the Pope and it was designed with papal colors. It was presented in the Vatican City and was subsequently auctioned off for charity.

Huracán Polizia: Enhancing Relationships with Italian Police

As part of the long-standing relationship with the Italian Police, Lamborghini delivered several Huracán to the Italian Police and these will mainly be used in medical emergencies.

Visitors who have been to Bologna’s Guglielmo Marconi airport would’ve already enjoyed the sight of Huracán follow-me cars that leads the planes onto aprons.

Adventures and Expeditions All Over the World

The dynamic prowess of the Huracán has allowed it to traverse different landscapes and environments. It has be driven through the landscapes of Transylvania, at the Scottish Highlands, and Norwegian Lofoten islands, and the Huracán has continued to impress participants with its driving prowess be it on track or ice.

Huracán Super Trofeo: From The Road To The Racetrack

Both the Huracán and its successor, the EVO, have made their mark in history through the racetracks. Almost 500 units of the Huracán race cars rolled out of production. More specifically, these units were either Super Trofeo and GT3 models, although there was a limited-edition Squadra Corse in the list which celebrated the 10 years of the Super Trofeo back in 2019.

The Huracán GT3 overruled took more than 40 championship titles, grabbing 117 victories in more in more than 12 series all over the world.

Lamborghini set itself apart as the only automaker to claim victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona GTD class three consecutive times. The GT3 and GT3 EVO also claimed victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring two years in a row, in 20185 and 2019 respectively.