Legendary Driver Sir Stirling Moss To be Celebrated At GoodWood SpeedWeek

Sir Stirling Moss will forever be intertwined with the Goodwood Motor Circuit. In its one-time-only event coming up next month, Goodwood SpeedWeek will honor his memory by naming a race after one of the greatest drivers of Britain.

Winners of the 60-minute, two-driver race for GT cars of a type that raced before 1963 will be presented with the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, formerly known as the Kinrara Trophy. The race has been the highlight of the Revival since it was introduced in 2016.

Some of the most beautiful and iconic cars in the category, and even beyond, will be competing including the Ferrari 250 SWB, Jaguar E-Type, and the Aston Martin DB4 GT. These cars were raced by Stirling at the height of his career; which includes his Tourist Trophy win at Goodwood in 1960 and 1961.

“Stirling and I always received such a warm welcome at Goodwood from the family and the fans. He would have been touched to be remembered with a race in his name. In fact, he’d probably be raring to have a go at it himself,” Lady Susie Moss stated.

Stirling Moss in the Aston Martin DB3S at Goodwood

Stirling Moss at rest on his Maserati 250F

Sir Stirling and Lady Susie Moss; photo credit: Peter Brown

Over the years, Goodwood has been closely linked with Sir Stirling Moss as the circuit has been the scene of some of his greatest victory, though unfortunately, it was also the scene of the accident that ended his driving career. Stirling became a patron of the Festival of Speed when motorsport returned to Goodwood in 1993, and since 1998, has always been present at the Revival.

His accident never deterred him from going back behind the wheel, and he actually became a welcome and familiar sight to the fans, captivating and charming them in every appearance. Eventually, he earnt the nickname “Mr. Goodwood” and he was ever competitive in a variety of sports, single-seater cars, and touring well into his seventies.

Sir Stirling Moss waves to crowd behind the wheel of Aston Martin DBR1

“Stirling Moss was known as ‘Mr Goodwood’. More than anything, though, he was our friend and played a huge part in our history. We miss him terribly and felt there could be no better way of recognizing this than by naming a race in his honor,” stated the Duke of Richmond.

Preceding the inauguration of the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, there will be an on-track celebration of his great career. Part of the celebration will be a live performance of Stirling’s personal friend, former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler, and the Lady Susie will also join The Duke of Richmond in the famous Rob Walker Racing Ferrari 250 GT SWB, the car used by Moss when he won the 1960 RAC Tourist Trophy.

Fans will be able to view the entirety of the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy on the Goodwood Road & Racing website and social channels on the afternoon of 17 October, Saturday. It will be one of the 13 races that will be featured over the weekend, joining other favorites from the Revival and Members’ Meeting like the RACTT Celebration, Gerry Marshall Trophy, St. Marys Trophy, and SF Edge Trophy.

Goodwood SpeedWeek Race Schedule

Friday October 16th

Race 1: S.F. Edge Trophy Part 1 (5 laps)

For Edwardian Specials of a type that raced up to 1923

Race 2: Goodwood Trophy (20 mins)

For Grand Prix and Voiturette cars of a type that raced between 1935 and 1951

Race 3: Gerry Marshall Trophy (45 mins – two drivers)

For Group 1 saloon cars of a type that raced between 1970 and 1982

Saturday October 17th

Race 4: Glover Trophy (20 mins)

For 1.5-litre Grand Prix cars of a type that raced between 1961 and 1965

Race 5: St Marys Trophy Part 1 (20 mins)

For saloon cars of a type that raced up to 1966

Race 6: Whitsun Trophy Part 2 (20 mins)

For World Championship sports prototypes of a type that raced between 1960 and 1966

Race 7: Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy (60 mins – two drivers)

For closed-cockpit GT cars, of three litres and over, of a type that raced before 1963

Sunday October 18th

Race 8: Richmond & Gordon Trophies (20 mins)

For front- and rear-engined Grand Prix cars of a type that raced between 1954 and 1960

Race 9: St Mary’s Trophy Part 2 (20 mins)

For saloon cars of a type that raced up to 1966

Race 10: S.F. Edge Trophy Part 2 (5 laps)

For Edwardian Specials of a type that raced up to 1923

Race 11: Gerry Marshall Sprint (15 mins)

For Group 1 saloon cars of a type that raced between 1970 and 1982

Race 12: Lavant Cup (20 mins)

For sports racing cars of a type that raced between 1953 and 1960

Race 14: Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration (60 mins – two drivers)

For closed-cockpit GT cars in the spirit of the RAC TT races, 1960-1964

