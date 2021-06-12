Exotic Coachbuilt Italian Sports Cars Headline Pebble Beach Auction

Gooding & Company 2021 Pebble Beach Auction will feature a preservation class 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Coupe by Frua, a show-winning 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet by Pinin Farina, and an elegantly restored 1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica LWB Coupe Aerodinamico by Pininfarina.

Gooding & Company has announced an impressive lineup of custom coachbuilt Italian sports cars for the 2021 Pebble Beach Auctions. From Friday to Saturday, August 13-14, at the 70th anniversary of the Pebble Beach Concours, the company will host its signature auctions with some of the most prized collector cars.

Gooding & Company President and Founder David Gooding shared:

“We’re incredibly excited to be returning to Pebble Beach and are grateful to be entrusted with such an outstanding group of cars that typify what a Gooding & Company auction is all about: rare, top-quality offers brought fresh to the market and made available to our loyal clients. ”

Here’s a preview of what will be on offer at the 2021 Gooding & Company Pebble Beach Auction:

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet

Estimate: $4,500,000-$5,500,000

The 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet, chassis 1075 GT, is one of the most exclusive and expensive 250 GT models of its time. It is the 34th of only 40 Series I Cabriolets constructed and features custom coachwork by Pinin Farina.

The example made its debut at the renowned Earls Court Motor Show in London, England. It was sold new to a client in France and made its way to the US to a prominent family in the Bay Area in the 1960s. The example has been in the care of renowned collectors including Said Marouf and automotive designer Dick Teague.

Chassis 1075 GT is finished in its original Andalusia Gold matched with brown leather. One of the leading Ferrari restorers in the world, Wayne Obry’s Motion Products Inc., was tasked with the restoration of the example and when completed, it received a perfect 100-point score and Best in Class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2008.

It has also been awarded the Ferrari National Meet Best in Show, Cavallino’s Best 12-Cylinder, and Villa d’Este’s Best in Class. The example is Ferrari Classiche Certified, and it has kept its original chassis, body, gearbox, engine, and differential.

1956 Maserati A6G/54 Coupe

Estimate: $2,500,000-$3,250,000

This 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Coupe with chassis 2140 is one of only four examples constructed by Carrozzeria Frua. Having a very limited run of only 60 chassis produced, it is one of the most exclusive coachbuilt Maseratis of the 1950s.

Chassis 2410 made its debut on the Maserati stand at the 1956 Paris Motor Show. It was then delivered new to Jacques Fildier, a prominent French architect. In 1959, it became part of the Roger Baillon collection, and in 2015, it was rediscovered in an unrestored, barn-find condition.

The fourth and current owner, since acquiring the example, has driven it on the California Mille and displayed the vehicle at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and Hampton Court. At Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, it was awarded in the Preservation class.

The example is finished in black, has a light blue roof, and possesses its original beige leather upholstery. Chassis 2140 proudly carries its beautiful patina and is one of the last of the A6 Maseratis in outstanding unrestored conditions.

1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica LWB Coupe Aerodinamico

Estimate: $2,200,000-$2,600,000

The 1962 Ferrari 400 Superamerica LWB Coupe Aerodinamico is one of the most exclusive as well as expensive road-going Ferrari of its time, and chassis 4251 SA is one of only 22 Series II long-wheelbase examples produced.

Inspired by the Superfast II show car and Sperimentale race car from Ferrari, the example has a gorgeous Coupe Aerodinamico coachwork by Pininfarina.

Chassis 4251 SA was delivered new to the North American Distributor, Luigi Chinetti, and was subsequently displayed at the 1963 New York International Auto Show.

In 2004, the example was given a comprehensive ground-up restoration provided by marque specialist Motion Products Inc. It is presented with a silver finish with green leather upholstery.

The multi-awarded Chassis 4251 SA has been awarded the Ferrari National Meet Best of Show and has also received Best of Class at Amelia Island, Cavallino, Palos Verdes, and Meadow Brook. Adding to its long list of awards also includes the Pininfarina Award at Villa d’Este, and Second in Class at the Pebble Beach Concours.

The example has also successfully completed several rallies including the Louis Vuitton Rally, Colorado Grand, and the Copperstate 1000.

1953 Siata 208 CS

Estimate: $1,400,000-$1,800,000

The 1953 Siata 208 CS with chassis CS072, is an extremely rare exotic sports car from the tuning firm Siata from Torino, Italy.

Based on the 8V or Otto Vu by Fiat, the Siata is equipped with a two-liter V8 engine, a five-speed gearbox, and an advanced chassis with a completely independent suspension.

The model was designed with two goals in mind, as a high-performance sports car along with being highly competitive in the two-liter class. It is believed that the small coachbuilding, Carrozzeria Balbo in Torino made only nine units, and it sets itself apart with its wide front grille, lightweight alloy construction, pop-up headlights, and a minimalist interior two-seater compartment.

The Siata 208 CS was delivered new in Italy and by the late 1950s was transported to the US where it was owned by a few sports car enthusiasts which include known Ferrari collector Charles Betz.

Its current owner, a connoisseur of Italian sports cars, had chassis CS072 comprehensively restored. As a result, the Siata has been finished in a dark blue-green color matched with a brown leather interior. In 2017 it received a class award at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and in 2019, it was displayed at the Quail.

1968 Lamborghini Miura P400

Estimate: $1,400,000-$1,800,000

The 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400, chassis 3378, features coachwork by Bertone and is an almost perfect, exquisitely restored example that embodies the most iconic and influential sports cars in history.

The example has been certified by Lamborghini historian Polo Storico and was restored by Italy-based Cairati to its original colors. The example maintains its matching-numbers engine and body panels.

The beautifully restored Miura has never been exhibited providing the new owner the first opportunity to unveil the vehicle at concours events.

1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Villa d’Este

Estimate: $1,250,000-$1,500,000

The 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Villa d’Este, chassis 915.888, is a prestigious, top-of-the-line, high-performance showstopper that has a well-documented history.

The example features an all-aluminum body constructed by Carrozzeria Touring and is one of only 34 examples built of the “Villa d’Este”- a lightweight, sporting coupe named after the renowned Hotel on Lake Como.

The example was sold new to a member of the Egyptian royal family and subsequently was under the guardianship of famous Alfa Romeo collector and 6C 2500 aficionado, Malcolm Harris.

The example was restored in Europe and is finished in a Dark Green Metallic finish that complements its light green leather upholstery.

The current owner has had the example displayed in a variety of concours events, earning awards at the Quail, Pebble Beach, and the Art Center Classic.

Further information on any of the vehicles can be found at Gooding & Company website.

[Photos copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company]