1960s Ferrari icons head to Monterey

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Series I Coupé Aerodinamico

(Estimate: $2,500,000 – $3,000,000)

Highlights

One of Just 14 Series I Short-Wheelbase Aerodinamico Coupes Built

Owned by John Mecom Jr. and Featured on the April 1963 Cover of Car and Driver

Ferrari Classiche Certified; Retains its Original Engine, Gearbox, and Differential

Documented by Marque Historian Marcel Massini

The Ultimate Coach built Ferrari of the Early 1960s

Chassis No. 2631

The fifth of only 14 short-wheelbase 400 Superamerica Aerodinamico coupes built, chassis 2631 SA was completed by the factory in 1961, finished in the rich shade of Blu Lancia over a Blu Grigio leather interior with matching carpets in Blu Scuro. This 400 Superamerica resided in Italy with its first owner, Emanuele Rivetti, for just a year before being exported to the US by Luigi Chinetti Motors in 1962. It was then sold by successful privateer racing driver Bob Grossman to race team owner John Mecom Jr. Prior to delivery to Mecom, 2631 SA was tested by Car and Driver magazine and even featured on the cover of their April 1963 issue.

2631 SA remained with Mecom for the following seven years before being sold to Paul Schreiber of Palos Park, Illinois. Mr. Schreiber showed the car at Emilio Tossi’s Ferrari Club meeting in Illinois in October 1973, and it later appeared at a Ferrari Club of America event at Joe Marchetti’s Como Inn in Chicago in April 1978. 2631 SA would be traded among Midwest collectors for the next several decades before eventually ending up in private European ownership. In 2011, this Superamerica received Ferrari Classiche certification, confirming that it retains its original chassis, engine, gearbox, and differential. A perfectly luxurious GT with power and styling to match, this splendid Superamerica is among the most coveted Ferraris of the early 1960s.

More info HERE

1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast

(Estimate: $1,900,000 – $2,200,000)

Highlights

The Pinnacle of Pininfarina’s Low-Production Coach built Ferraris

One of Only 36 Ferrari 500 Superfasts Produced

Left-Hand-Drive Series I Example with Desirable Later Features

Reputedly the Only Superfast Factory-Delivered in Nero Black

Documented by Ferrari Classiche Red Book and Report of Ferrari Historian Marcel Massini

Chassis No. 6305

The 500 Superfast represents the pinnacle of Pininfarina’s low-production coach built Ferraris, with a mere 36 examples built at Maranello between 1964 and 1966. This Series I 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast, chassis 6305 SF, is the 14th of these 36 examples built, and one of just 28 specified in left-hand drive. Believed to be the only example of the production run ordered in the dramatic color scheme of Nero (Black) over beige, 6305 SF incorporates some traits found in later Series II examples, including attractive three-louver fender vents and a five-speed manual gearbox. It was delivered new to dealer M. Gastone Crepaldi S.a.s. of Milan in July 1965 before being sold to its first owner, Guido Monzino of Milan. 6305 SF remained in Italy until 1971, when it was shipped to Bart J. McMullen of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

6305 SF passed through several American owners before returning to Europe to join Axel Urban’s Protrade in Hamburg, Germany, in 1990. During this time, it was given a high-quality repaint by Ferrari specialist Modena Motorsport GmbH. In 1998, the Superfast was again imported to the US to join a private collection in the Pacific Northwest. The Superfast passed through a handful of American and European owners in the following years, and between 2015 to 2016, underwent meticulous mechanical work by renowned Ferrari specialist Motion Products Inc. of Neenah, Wisconsin. This included attention to the drivetrain, suspension, and electrical and braking systems, as well as an engine rebuild. Following this work, Ferrari Classiche issued 6305 both a Certificate of Authenticity and a Red Book, which it presents with today.

More info HERE