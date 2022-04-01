Geared Online Spring Automobilia Auction Ongoing

Are you looking for gifts for your motorhead friend? Looking for Father’s Day gifts? Or wanting to simply reward yourself? Gooding & Company has your back with the Geared Online Spring Automobilia auction sale which is scheduled to run until April 8, 2022, 9am PDT.

The Geared Online auction has some exciting selection on offer and a lot of them are offered without reserve. It is a great selection of automotive history for different kinds of collectors.

Located at the company’s Southern California facility, it is a great chance for interested bidders to go on an on-site visit to check out the items. Specialists are also welcome to check out the lost on behalf of their clients.

This sale has apparel which includes leather motorcycle jackets and vintage team jackets. They also have motoring books and literature, as well as tools and children’s toys.

Some of the featured items are as follows:

Lewis Leathers Motorcycle Jacket

Apparel/Accessories:

• Ascot Park Jacket (Lot 256, Estimate: $50 – $75): Satin jacket with the embroidered logo of the famous Ascot Park Speedway in Gardena, California.

• Club Team Lotus Jacket (Lot 124, Estimate: $50 – $75): A nylon jacket carrying Club Team Lotus and Camel sponsorship embroidery.

• Four Pieces of Ferrari Testarossa Luggage by Schedoni with Hang Tags, c. late 1980s (Lot 58, Estimate: $3,000 – $4,000): Luggage appears unused, retaining cardboard shipping inserts. Accompanied by cotton slip covers and keys in matching Schedoni case.

• Lewis Leathers Motorcycle Jacket (Lot 212, Estimate: $800 – $1,200): Dark blue leather with red quilted lining. Made in England.

• Belmo Design Leather Motorcycle Jacket (Lot 115, Estimate: $500 – $1,000): Red and white leather, size 50 Europe. Made in Germany.

• Chapal X Phoenix Project Elvis Presley Million Dollar Quartet Bomber Jacket by J.B. Zaugg, No. 26 of 30 (Lot 301, Estimate: $1,500 – $2,500): Bomber jacket by J.B. Zaugg, no. 26 of 30, dated 2014, gray suede with dark red satin lining, size XS. Made in France.

• Kushitani Motorcycle Leather Equipment Bag (Lot 117, Estimate: $400 – $800): Features Lucky Strike livery and “MB” monogram.

• Lewis Leathers Motorcycle Jacket #2 (Lot 215, Estimate: $750 – $1,250): Dark blue leather. Made in England.

Books on Maserati

Books/Literature:

• One Formula: Fifty Years of Car Design by Gordon Murray, No. 7 of 25 (Lot 122, Estimate: $2,000 – $4,000): A two-volume collaboration between Gordon Murray and Philip Porter. These remarkable books cover every design Murray created during his 50-year career – from Formula 1 to the McLaren F1 to more recent groundbreaking motor vehicles of all types. These unique books are specially hand-bound in SenZo material, beautifully presented in a Suedel-lined solander box with recycled carbon fibre panel inset in the lid. Each set contains a hand-bound large portfolio and an exclusive original signed sketch by Gordon Murray.

Included within are two Gordon Murray blueprints and an explanatory page in the special capped slipcase. Also included are reproductions of passes and lanyards from his F1 career, a scale model of Gordon’s first design – the T1 – two signed photographic prints, a DVD of the BBC documentary on Gordon Murray, a collection of period stickers, and several extra pages written by Gordon with an explanation of each of these items. The unique editions are also signed by both Gordon Murray and Philip Porter. This edition is limited to just 25 copies. No. 7 of 25.

• Daytona Cobra Coupes: Carroll Shelby’s 1965 World Champions by Peter Brock, No. 115 of 400 (Lot 272, Estimate: $500 – $1,000): Limited signature edition signed by Peter Brock, Dave Friedman, as well as drivers including Dan Gurney, Bob Bondurant, and crew.

• Holman Moody: The Legendary Race Team by Tom Cotter and Al Pearce, No. 114 of 250 (Lot 252, Estimate: $200 – $400): Rare collector’s edition, No. 114 of 250, signed by John Holman, Ralph Moody, Phil Remington, Dan Gurney, and others.

• The Lamborghini Miura Register and The Lamborghini Miura by Kidston SA, No. 092 of 762 (Lot 30, Estimate: $2,000 – $4,000)

• Inside Track: Phil Hill, Ferrari’s American World Champion, Connoisseur’s Edition (Lot 49, Estimate: $2,000 – $3,000): Includes Volumes 1 and 2 and The Racing Autobiography.

• Assorted Books on Maserati (Lot 29, Estimate: $500 – $1,000): Includes Maserati 5000 GT by Maurice Khawam, The Maserati 300S by Walter Bäumer, Racing Maseratis by Giancarlo Reggiani, Maserati: A Racing History by Anthony Pritchard, Maserati: The Grand Prix, Sports and GT Cars Model by Model, 1926-2003 by Maurizio Tabucchi, and Maserati by Luigi Orsini and Franco Zagari.

• Assorted Books on Alfa Romeo (Lot 3, Estimate: $1,000 – $2,000): Includes The Immortal 2.9 by Simon Moore, The Legendary 2.3 by Simon Moore, Alfa Romeo Modello 8C 2300 by Angela Cherrett, Alfa Romeo Tipo 6C by Angela Cherrett, Nuvolari by Count Lurani, The 6C 1750 Alfa Romeo by Luigi Fusi and Roy Slater, and Alfa Romeo TZ-TZ2: Born to Win by Vito Witting da Prato.

• The Aston Martin DB4GT by Stephen Archer and Richard A. Candee, No. 170 of 300 (Lot 125, Estimate: $1,000 – $2,000)

• The Jaguar D-Type by Anthony Pritchard, Clothbound Edition, No. 82 of 250 (Lot 140, Estimate: $1,000 – $2,000)

• Assorted Books on Italian Marques, Coachbuilders, and Motor Sports (Lot 27, Estimate: $1,000 – $2,000): Includes OSCA by Luigi Orsini and Franco Zagari, Pininfarina: Art and Industry 1930-2000 by Antoine Prunet, Lancia: Catalogue Raisonné, Lancia and De Virgilio: At the Center by Geoffrey Goldberg, Red Hot Rivals by Karl Ludvigsen, and Mille Miglia by Anthony Pritchard.

Grand Prix Lotus Child’s Car

Toys/Children’s Cars:

• Five Schuco Formula 1 Toy Race Cars (Lot 120, Estimate: $500 – $700)

• Three Formula 1 Toy Race Cars, c. 1970s (Lot 119, Estimate: $120 – $180)

• Electric Formula 1 Child’s Car (Lot 121, Estimate: $2,000 – $4,000): Electric child’s car in the style of a Ferrari Formula 1 racer. Dimensions: Approximately 69″ x 36″.

• Ferrari Tipo 555 Supersqualo Child’s Car (Lot 48, Estimate: $2,000 – $4,000): Gas-powered child’s car in the style of the 1955 Ferrari Tipo 555 SuperSqualo Grand Prix car. Powered by a 5 hp Briggs and Stratton pull-start engine. Dimensions: Approximately 83″ x 36″.

• Indy Racer Pedal Car (Lot 250, Estimate: $5,000 – $8,000): Beautiful child’s pedal car in the style of a 1920s Indy racer. Complete with faux gauges and external shifter. Dimensions: Approximately 60″ x 29″.

• Austin J40 Pedal Car (Lot 149, Estimate: $3,000 – $5,000): Child’s pedal car in the style of an Austin J40. This is a similar style of pedal car to those used in the Goodwood Revival’s famed Settrington Cup child’s car race. Shows wear to the steering wheel and has various other imperfections. Offered with spare steering wheel rim. Dimensions: Approximately 54″ x 24″.

• Vintage Grand Prix Lotus Child’s Car (Lot 123, Estimate: $12,000 – $15,000): A fantastic child’s car in the style of a Lotus Grand Prix racer, finished in the classic Lotus racing livery of the 1960s. Powered by an Ohlsson & Rice 1 HP Compact III two-stroke single-cylinder engine with gear lever in center of cockpit. Gently patinated, with various imperfections. Dimensions: Approximately 65″ x 29″.

• Two Japanese Tin Plate Toys, c. 1950s (Lot 300, Estimate: $100 – $300)

• Alfa Romeo P2 Tin Plate Wind-Up Toy with Display Case (Lot 4, Estimate: $4,500 – $6,000): Alfa Romeo P2 tin plate wind-up toy with original key, original paint, and handmade wood and glass display case. Manufactured by CIJ, France, c. 1926. From the private collection of a devoted Alfa Romeo enthusiast.

Jaguar D-Type Tool Kit

Tools:

• Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Tool Kit (Lot 97, Estimate: $15,000 – $20,000): Includes the protractor, knock-off hammer, and eight leaded wheel weights, stamped 300 SL and marked in grams, of different sizes.

• Ferrari Enzo Tool Kit, Books, Luggage, and Original Accessories (Lot 60, Estimate: $25,000 – $45,000): Offered here is a rare chance to acquire a rare and highly desirable set of Ferrari Enzo accessories that includes a tool kit, books, and luggage. This lot includes a three-piece luggage set made by Poltrona Frau, seat covers, tool kit (complete and correct with white factory gloves), battery charger kit by Zivan s.r.l, Enzo wallet, and silver Ferrari flashlight. The books include a consumer information booklet (for cars with Air Bag – U.S. Version), sales and service organization booklet, 2003 sales booklet, owner’s manual, quick consultation guide, embargo set (07/05/02 with Ferrari s.p.a receipt), and Enzo press kit. Many items are in unused condition, some are used and in very good condition. All are original factory OEM items.

• Jaguar D-Type Tool Kit (Lot 138, Estimate: $2,500 – $5,000)

• Original Ferrari Competition Wooden Toolbox, c. early 1950s #1 (Lot 39, Estimate: $35,000 – $45,000): Extremely rare factory-supplied wooden box and tools for early competition models. Partially complete. Formerly the property of US importer Luigi Chinetti Motors and Ferrari collector Will Haible. Believed to be for 3-liter Lampredi engine.

• Original Ferrari Competition Wooden Toolbox, c. early 1950s #2 (Lot 41, Estimate: $35,000 – $45,000): Extremely rare factory-supplied wooden box and tools for early competition models. Partially complete. Formerly the property of US importer Luigi Chinetti Motors and Ferrari collector Will Haible. Marked SF89-0614MD, a 500 Testa Rossa.

• Original Ferrari Competition Wooden Toolbox, c. early 1950s #3 (Lot 37, Estimate: $35,000 – $45,000): Extremely rare factory-supplied wooden box and tools for early competition models. Partially complete. Formerly the property of US importer Luigi Chinetti Motors and Ferrari collector Will Haible. Marked 4.5 GP Indianapolis/Chassis 0313.

• Original Ferrari Competition Wooden Toolbox, c. early 1950s #4 (Lot 34, Estimate: $35,000 – $45,000): Extremely rare factory-supplied wooden box and tools for early competition models. Partially complete. Formerly the property of US importer Luigi Chinetti Motors and Ferrari collector Will Haible.

• Original Ferrari Competition Wooden Toolbox, c. early 1950s #5 (Lot 43, Estimate: $35,000 – $45,000): Extremely rare factory-supplied wooden box and tools for early competition models. Partially complete. Formerly the property of US importer Luigi Chinetti Motors and Ferrari collector Will Haible.

Gooding & Company welcomes you to speak with a staff member to get more information about viewing, inspection, and how to consign for other upcoming Geared Online sales.