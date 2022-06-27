For Sale: Sir David Brown-Owned Aston Martin DB5 Convertible

Aston Martin Specialists, Nicholas Mee & Co. are currently offering an Aston Martin DB5 Convertible. What sets this specific DB5 apart from the other legends is that this example was ordered and owned by the same man whose initials were given to the DB-series, the previous Aston Martin chairman Sir David Brown.

The Aston Martin DB5 Convertible’s significance in automotive history is undeniable. Only 123 examples were built adding to the desirability of the DB5, making it one of the most sought-after cars for collectors all over the world. The DB5 model rose to superstar status when it first appeared in coupe form in the 1964 film Goldfinger as James Bond’s car of choice. Through the decades, it has maintained its status as a symbol of British prestige and to this day, it has remained an icon. It was also part of the most recent James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Even amongst legendary cars, some are more desirable than others.

Out of the 123 DB5 Convertibles manufactured, one has set itself apart by being the only one ordered and owned by Aston Martin Lagonda chairman Sir David Brown himself. This makes the already desirable DB5 Convertible offered by Nicholas Mee & Co a truly unique history. It was in January 1964 when the example was delivered new to Sir David. It was built to the highest spec for a DB5 complete with a Power Lock rear axle, five-speed ZF gearbox which was new at the time, chromed wire wheels, and a Motorola radio. The factory build sheet shows that it was specified in a vibrant Caribbean pearl matched with a Dark Blue interior.

Sir David cherished the example for three years then it was acquired by garage proprietor and former Aston Martin DB4 owner John Wilkinson. It was under Wilkinson’s ownership that an Aston Martin in Newport Pagnell did some maintenance on the example. It was given a replacement engine block and in 1969, a newly stamped manufacturer’s identity plate was applied.

In 1994, a y ear after Sir David Brown passed away, Nicholas Mee & Co sold the example. Since then, it has been part of different Concours events across Europe. For the first time in 28 years, this piece of automotive history will once again be on offer.

It was given a major restoration that followed its original specifications back in 2014. They rebuilt the 4-liter engine, gearbox, suspension, brakes, and rear axle. They also gave the example a bare metal repaint, and complete retrim of the interior Connolly hide, as well as a new hood covering. After the work was completed, the example drives as beautifully as it once did when it was ordered by Sir David.

The DB series of sports cars and grand tourers were Sir David Brown’s vision. It started with the DB1 up to the Aston Martin DB11 that is being sold in the market. However, it was the DB5 that brought the DB series to international fame. The DB5 is one of the most coveted collector’s cars in the world. In total, just over 1,000 examples of all the variants have been produced including the Convertible and the performance-enhanced Vantage versions.

In 1947, after seeing an advert offering the sale of a “High Class Motor Business” in The Times newspaper, Sir David acquired Aston Martin. The brand had then stopped producing cars to focus on making aircraft parts during World War II. Sir David saved the struggling brand and was the reason that Aston Martin is making some of the finest cars in the world today which includes the model that still proudly carries his initials.

Nicholas Mee, Founder of Nicholas Mee & Co. shared, “The very fact that Sir David Brown owned this DB5 Convertible makes it one of the most special and unique DB cars of all time. The DB5 itself is the most iconic Aston Martin model ever produced, but this car’s provenance sets it apart.”

Mee added, “It is restored to precisely the same specifications Sir David ordered it in back in 1964, it’s a car he cherished and loved. This is a one-of-a-kind example of British automotive history.”

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible is offered for £1,150,000.