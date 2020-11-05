Automobili Lamborghini Presents the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule

Automobili Lamborghini has introduced a new collection of bright and bold colors for their V10 super sports car; the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule. The cars are finished in matt paint exterior with matched interior color and trim options.

The Huracán EVO Fluo has been influenced by the Lamborghini tradition of producing vibrant colors that intensify the inimitable lines and shape of their models.

There are five exterior and interior options in Verde Shock (green), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Livrea (orange), Giallo Clarus (yellow), and Arancio Dac (orange). Each color will be mated with a matte black roof, front bumper, and side skirts.

Aspects of the matte black elements are picked out in the new colors. For example, a colored line on the black wing mirrors and vertical colored lines on the rear splitter, giving the car a sporty yet sophisticated personality.

Optional alternatives in the full black interior are the new sports seats instead of the standard comfort seats. They come finished in either Alcantara or leather unicolor with an EVO sportive trim.

The five new fluorescent colors will match the Start & Stop button cover and Lamborghini shield that’s embroidered on the headrest. The outcome is an interplay of contrasts giving those who dare to be different the capability to express themselves with a stylish piece of street art.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule will be available on the 2021 Huracán EVO model year.

[Source: Lamborghini]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...