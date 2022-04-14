Introducing Automobili Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica (With Gallery Photos)

Automobili Lamborghini proudly revealed the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10, the Huracán Tecnica. Made for pilots that want driving perfection both on and off the track, the Tecnica’s advanced evolution can be seen in the design, felt in its heightened performance, stability and ease of use, and even its name, Tecnica, captures the advanced evolution and the technical expertise of the Huracan.

Based on the Huracán STO’s engine, it was given an increase of 30 CV compared to the Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive (RWD), the powertrain produces 565 Nm of torque at maximum 6,500 rpm. The Tecnica can accelerate from 1-100 kph in just 3.2 seconds. With the recalibrated LDVI system, tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, innovative brake cooling technology, and rear-wheel direct steering, the driver is able to experience the perfect Huracán. The Huracán Tecnica simply gives the drivers the best of both worlds – a versatile super sports car that is perfect for both the road and the track.

Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephen Winkelmann shared, “The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself. The Tecnica ensures that the pilot enjoys the strongest connection to the car and asphalt, with the car’s potential always at his fingertips for ease of use in every driving mode and environment: in an era of virtual experiences it pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation. The Tecnica completes the Huracán line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracán’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design.”

Tecnica Engineering

Like the STO, the Huracán Tecnica’s 5.2 I powerplant has the same 640 CV power output, producing 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm providing exciting but comfortable everyday driving, with maximum power and torque ready to immediately respond when needed.

With a dry weight of only 1,379 kg, the weight-to-power ratio of the Tecnica is an impressive 2.15 kg/CV. The Tecnica leaves nothing unturned, as the uprated power gives an enhanced, sharper engine sound at higher revs especially when heard inside the cockpit.

At the heart of this Huracán is the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system. It provides perfect driving dynamics by controlling and integrating vehicle systems and sets it up to provide feed-forward pre-control in virtual real-time.

The rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring is incorporated with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and specific suspension set-up in the rear-wheel drive Tecnica. There are three drive modes that can be selected: STRADA, SPORT, or CORSA and each mode is a dynamic system calibrated on the Tecnica so it has a completely different response to each environment.

In STRADA mode, stability and maneuverability is provided by the rear-wheel steering which is complemented by the torque vectoring and P-TCS. The engine and gearbox are turned to provide comfortable everyday driving.

Driving fun is maximized in SPORT mode, which is provided by the rear-wheel steering’s enhanced oversteer and the enhanced slip threshold of the P-TCS. Agility and the responsiveness of the Tecnica to the driver is ensured by the torque vectoring. A simple touch of the accelerator emits a response from the powertrain while the seven-speed gearbox provides a tactile and emotive shift.

CORSA mode unleashes the car’s racing spirit. In this mode, the pilot’s every input is responded to with extreme precision and speed. The sound of Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated engine gives a not-so-subtle reminder that underneath the beautiful exterior is a track-ready behemoth. The powertrain is calibrated for maximum track-oriented throttle response and the quickest gearshifts. Through the LDVI which controls all the systems, the Tecnica exhibits maximum precision and agility, as well as maximum lateral and longitudinal grip from the torque vectoring and P-TCS.

As a result of Lamborghini’s track experience, they were able to produce a new brake cooling management system that delivers infinitely better braking performance both on the road and on track. Equipped with carbon ceramic brakes has cooling deflectors and caliper ducts designed to direct air flow into the discs to maximize heat dissipation and minimize brake fluid temperatures as well as brake pedal elongation.

Aerodynamic Design

The design of the Huracán Tecnica is not only sophisticated, it sets itself apart by showing off its two equally important features of being a serious track-oriented car as well as a fun road drive.

Every element of the design of the Tecnica had aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight engineering in mind. It still kept its distinct elegance with the new design making it very much distinguishable from its Huracán stablemates.

An improved design gives the Tecnica a more intimidating, predatory stance. The powerful, inward-facing front and muscular shoulders is connected to a lightweight, fully carbon fiber hood. For the first time in a Huracán, a new bumper that features Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design also has an air curtain. Improved downforce and cooling is provided by a new front splitter with lower and open slats that directs air through the wheels. The windscreen is designed with black at the base to increase its lightweight impression.

The profile of the Tecnica also is also distinct in a way that it is 6.1 cm longer than the Huracán EVO. They have the same height and width, but it now appears lower and broader. Its silhouette is inspired by the daylight opening line from the Essenza SCV12. The black on the front Ypsilon goes along the flank of the car towards the side air intakes, and as an option, the owner can opt to have the body-color roof to also be painted black.

Despite the redesign, the sculpture and design of the rear of the Tecnica still has that Lamborghini trademark and feel. The new vertical rear glass window and the reshaped rear improved visibility. The redesigned engine hood in lightweight carbon fiber showcases the V10 heart of the Tecnica. A new bumper with optimized air inlet can be seen on the rear has been added, clients have the option to choose if their diffuser would come in body color or the optional black, and new hexagonal exhaust pipes gives the improved flair from the Tecnica’s powertrain.

Although the fixed rear wing completes the unique, aesthetic lines of the Tecnica, this form also has a function as its aero design actually improves the rear downforce of the Tecnica for up to 30% compared to the Huracán EVO RWD. It also ensure that the drag is not adversely affected. In fact, it also helped to minimize drag by 20%. It improves aero balance and supporting stability during braking and at turning speed. Even the underbody of the Tecnica was not left untouched. It was optimized with new aero deflectors with improved aerodynamic efficiency as the end goal.

As for the wheels, the Tecnica was given new Damiso 20-inch diamond cut wheels which was inspired by the Lamborghini Vision GT. It has a hexagonal design and wrapped with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires.

Driver Focused

The versatility of the Huracán Tecnica doesn’t stop at just the exterior and the performance, when it comes to the interior, there are numerous customization options available for the client.

A driver needs to be comfortable, so the Tecnica has a height-adjustable sports seats that allows the driver to be fully immersed in his cockpit. Other interior options include a lightweight door design, and wheel bolts and a rear arch in lightweight titanium. For those who see themselves piloting the Tecnica on the tracks more than on the road, harness seat belts are also an option.

An exclusive interior feature of the Tecnica is the redesigned, sophisticated HMI interface. To enhance readability, the driver’s instrument panel reduced, and it is positioned right in front of the pilot. The central console screen is something that all the passengers of the Tecnica can also enjoy. It has all the connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. Much like the STO, the HMI also have features like connected telemetry, track times, on-board diaries of destinations, which are all connected to the UNICA app.

Standard and optional color and trim choices are available to both luxury and the sporty specifications of the Tecnica. There are eight standard exterior color options, while the Ad Personam program has 200 more additional paint options. Exclusive to the Tecnica is the option to have the interior trimmed in Alcantara, along with other exclusive options like stitching designs and colors, as well as the ‘Tecnica’ motif embroidered into seat bolsters.

Apart from the exclusive options of the Tecnica, the Ad Personam department in Lamborghini also allows the clients to customize their Huracán Tecnica in practically any color and trim possibilities with only the imagination of the client as the limit.