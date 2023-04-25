Concours on Savile Row Returns in 2023

Concours on Savile Row, London’s most stylish motoring event, is back on the famous tailoring street on May 24-25 and will be even bigger and better for its second edition.

Last year the unique event drew thousands of Londoners to the street where 35 cars were on display from manufacturers and private collectors – while the exclusive tailors opened their doors to visitors, with special displays, expert talks, as well as wine and whisky tastings.

The 2022 car line-up was deliberately eclectic, with hypercars – including UK debuts for the McLaren Artura and the Czinger 21C – displayed amongst greats of all ages from some of the world’s most famed classic car collections.

This year will be no exception with the number of cars growing and expanding into the area outside the Royal Academy of Arts on Burlington Gardens – where Nyetimber’s famous double-decker bus will be parked, serving English sparkling wine.

Once again, a central stage will provide a platform for music and for talks on both collector cars and tailoring from experts and celebrities.

EFG Private Bank has joined the Concours on Savile Row as a major sponsor and the Royal Academy of Arts will host a gala dinner in its Collections Gallery on the first evening of the Concours (May 24), sponsored by Aranyani.

A new round table discussion, sponsored by Blick Rothenberg, will take place at the Royal Academy to consider ‘Cars as Art – The Investment Level Collector Cars That Transcend the Car Hobby and Become Rolling Works Of Art.’

David Lillywhite of event organisers Hothouse Media said, “Last year’s inaugural Concours on Savile Row was exactly how we’d hoped it would be – stylish, fun, relaxing and interesting, with great cars and great people. This year will be bigger and better, with even more to see and do. We can’t wait!”

This free to the public event celebrates the long history that car manufacturers and tailors share, with many partnerships and collaborations being entered into over the two days.