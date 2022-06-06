McLaren Artura Gets Royal Introduction

There is no better way to introduce the newest high-performance car than to have two members of the royal family during one of the most popular grand prix events. This is precisely what happened when H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco drove the all-new high-performance hybrid McLaren Artura during an opening lap at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend,

Finished in distinct McLaren Orange, the all-new Artura was brought to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco on the starting line. With H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Jacques in the passenger seat, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco drove around the Grand Prix circuit, giving the spectators the chance to appreciate the performance and acceleration of McLaren’s next-generation supercar.

H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco drives the all-new McLaren Artura for opening lap of 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren Automotive Ltd. Chief Marketing Officer Gareth Dunsmore shared, “We are honoured to have H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco open the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix behind the wheel of the McLaren Artura. This iconic race has special significance to McLaren back almost 60 years. Our all-new high-performance hybrid Artura distils all that racing and road car experience into a next-generation supercar which we are now thrilled to share with our customers and fans.”

Guided by the super-lightweight engineering philosophy of McLaren, the all-new Artura is the purest form of every McLaren attribute successfully brought together. The Artura has a faster throttle response, lower emissions, and due to its innovative electrified powertrain, it is capable of running in pure EV mode.

The Artura is also the first model that was build using the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) that enabled the supercar to achieve the class-leading lightest dry weight of only 1,395kg, with a DIN kerb weight of only 1,498kg.

To know more about the differed award-winning models of McLaren supercars, and their global retail loations, please visit their website at https://cars.mclaren.com/.