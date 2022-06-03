Classic Grille Evenings Events Announced By National Motor Museum

As part of the celebrations of the National Motor Museum’s 50th anniversary, they have planned three special treats for classic car and motorcycle enthusiasts. This summer, there will be three after-hours events to introduce its new Classic Grille evenings scheduled on June 22, July 20, August 24.

Owners of cherished classic cars and bikes are welcome and attendees gets free admission to the events. Each Classic Grille evening is a great opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to drive into the Beaulieu grounds to interact with National Motor Museum curators, chat with other enthusiasts, see exciting vehicles from the collections being started up, while also enjoying some delicious food.

Those who are interested in a unique after-hours perspective of the cars and motoring objects can enter the National Motor Museum by upgrading their ticket at £10 per adult. Children 16 years old and blow have free access.

Chief Executive of the National Motor Museum Trust Dr. Jon Murden shared, “As part of a range of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the National Motor Museum in 1972, I’m delighted that we are introducing our new Classic Grille nights. The atmosphere inside the Museum is totally different and quite magical in the evening, and we wanted to be able to share that with people in a way that hasn’t been possible before.”

Murden added, “Combined with the potential to take your own classic car or bike on a run to the Museum through the stunning New Forest, something tasty to eat from our BBQ, and witnessing some amazing historic vehicle start-ups, we think Classic Grille will appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts – especially those who’ve maybe never had the chance to visit the National Motor Museum before.”

NMM Classic Grille evenings-National Motor Museum

There are a lot of activities that can be done in the National Motor Museum. Check out the historic motoring objects from the reserve collections in the museum. There are also the interactive ‘Meet the Curator’ sessions, as well as special activities for the family. The curatorial and workshop experts who are responsible for looking after the 1.7 million items in the museum are happy to talk about their work. These are the same people who are tasked with preserving the nation’s motoring heritage and draw up exciting plans for the future.

On June 22, Wednesday, at 6:30 pm, hear the roar of the engine come to life as the National Motor Museum fires up their iconic 1930 Bentley 4.5 Liter Supercharged. There will also be other motors on display courtesy of the team that gave us the British Motor Show.

On July 20, Wednesday, motorbikes will take center stage as the legendary ex-Mike Hailwood 1961 Honda RC162 will be on the spotlight. See and listen to the impressive sounds of the TT race-winner as it roars into life. Royal Enfield, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi will also be setting up trade stands, so be sure to check their latest motorcycles on offer.

For August 24, Wednesday, it is the turn of the gigantic 18-liter engine of the 1920 Sunbeam 350 hp. One hundred years after the racer recorded its first Land Speed Record of 133.75 mph, enthusiasts can again listen to its aero engine as it is brought to life.

In all three evenings, the Barbazon restaurant and a ‘Pit Stop BBQ’ will be open to serve delicious food and barbecue snacks. There will also be hot and cold drinks available.

With a limited capacity for the event, it is best to book the free ticket for the evening at their website. For those planning on getting upgrade tickets to enter the National Motor Museum, tickets can be purchased at the event for only £10 per adult. Children are admitted for free.

The rest of the Beaulieu attraction will be closed for these events.