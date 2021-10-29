Bonhams Greenwich Online Auction Records 96% Sell-Through Rate

The recently concluded Bonhams Greenwich Concours d’Elegance Online Auction was led by a matching numbers and recently restored 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage Sport Saloon going above its pre-sale estimate and selling for $500,000.

The digital auction achieved a total sale of more than $4.3 million with an impressive sell-through rate of 96%.

Eight of the top ten lots were sold for more than their pre-sale estimates, like the 6,000-miles from new 2008 Porsche GT3 RS Coupé that was sold for $313,000. A rare, one of 11 US-specification examples of the 1978 Aston Martin V8 Vantage ‘Molded Fliptail’ Coupé was sold for $246,400. Both cars exceeded their high estimates by almost $100,000.

2008 Porsche GT3 RS Coupe

Also in the top ten lots are a 1960 Aston Martin DB2/4 MkIII Saloon and a 1965 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur which were sold for $224,000 and $201,600, respectively. A 1989 Aston Martin Lagonda Series IV Saloon which only has a little more than 2,000 miles on the odometer from new made double its pre-sale estimate and was sold for $145,600.

The established Bonhams auction was turned into a five-day digital even. They offered 43 collector cars from different European luxury brands using the Bonhams app and also through their website Bonhams.com.

1912 Kissel Kar Model D-11 Semi-Racer

Other notable sales are the 1961 Bentley S2 Continental Flying Spur, with an H.J Mulliner coachwork, which had a final sale price of $156,800. A 1912 Kissel Kar Model D-11 Semi-Racer was sold for $78,400.

There were also 10 motorcycles during the auction from known brand like Triumph, Harley-Davidson, and BSA. It recorded a 100% sell-through rate.

All the lots in the Automobilia section were also sold.

1958 Jaguar XK150S Roadster

“This was a sale that exceeded expectations. There was worldwide interest from bidders and buyers across the globe, with intense bidding on across the board, leading to these strong results,” stated Bonhams US Motor Cars Senior Specialist and Head of Sale Eric Minoff.

For now, Bonhams US Motor Cars are preparing for 2022. On January 27, they will be hosting their first live sale of the year, The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona. For those interested to consign their collector cars, they are welcome to email [email protected]

Top 10 Lots