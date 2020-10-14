Bonhams 2020 Collectors’ Motor Cars and Automobilia Auction Results

On October 11th, Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia held the Bonhams Collectors’ Motor Cars and Automobilia Auction. The traditional live auction was successful in raising $3.32 million with a sell-through rate of 82 percent.

“It is always a pleasure to return to Simeone and we were excited this year to see strong bidding from US and international buyers, with the sale live-streamed across the globe via bonhams.com,” Bonhams Motor Car Specialist and Head of Sale, Greg Porter.

Highlights of the sale were as follows:

1930 Bentley 8-Liter Tourer

The standout of the sale was W.O. Bentley’s final creation, the 1930 Bentley 8-Liter Tourer, which was one of only 100 examples built. It was sold for $885,000, the upper end of its pre-sale estimate.

1930 Bentley 8-Liter Tourer

The 8-Liter Bentley chassis no. YF 5013 was the 13th of just 100 units made of the top-of-the-line, wholly evolved model. An investigation by W.O. Bentley historian, Dr. Clare Hay, showed the YF 5013 was presented new as a Bentley Works demonstrator on the Continent, to Société Européene Bentley Automobiles SA, located near Paris, France, during March of 1931.

To keep with the freshest Continental Europe and French fashions, YF 5013 was commissioned by Bentley Motors to be furnished with a remarkable, close-coupled Sports Saloon body penned and hand-built by renowned coachbuilder Jacques Saoutchik. Once finished at the Saoutchik coachworks, YF 5013 was registered on French license plate no. 4379 RE9, and exhibited at various Concours d’Elegance shows around France, alongside other exotic and exclusive motorcars of the era.

1935 Mercedes-Benz 290 Cabriolet A

The 1935 Mercedes-Benz 290 Cabriolet A sold for twice its initial estimate. One of the most sought-after examples because of its Sindelfingen coachwork. It was offered by the Petersen Automotive Museum Vault Collection in its ‘barn-find’ condition. After a bidding frenzy, the 290 sold for $362,500.

1935 Mercedes-Benz 290 Cabriolet A

The luxurious Mercedes-Benz 290 Cabriolet A has been preserved in mainly original condition and is an exciting example of prewar Mercedes-Benz sporting luxury. Within the rather old red interior, the traditional white-faced VDO gauges enhance the dashboard. The car is mainly complete, with several parts packed into the cabin. The bodywork is attached to the chassis for shipping purposes and might have been off the chassis at some point.

1934 Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer

Selling for above its pre-sale estimate is the 1934 Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer, a pre-war European automobile that sold for $179,200. It is one of the only ten known survivors of the pre-war British 4 ½-liter Grand Tourer, the elegant motor car has been in the ownership of one US-based family since 1967.

1934 Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer

The Lagonda M45 T8 Tourer has aged sympathetically but is essentially original in its detail – characteristics such as the original side screens remain stowed behind the rear seats and also a period tool roll can be found.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

American muscle cars would not be left behind as the rare and powerful 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 was sold above its top estimate at $346,000. The example has been in private ownership for more than 35 years, was just recently restored by a marque expert, and it only has less than 3,500 mileage.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

The car has been restored by renowned Ford Mustang specialist Bob Perkins of Perkins Restoration. Subsequent to the restoration, the car was shown a total of three times during 1988-89. During this time it was awarded a National Point Champion with the Mustang Club of America at two separate national shows. When it was shown at the 1989 Shelby Nationals it also won a national points championship.

1971 Oldsmobile 442 W30 Coupé

Another beautiful muscle car to be sold was the 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W30 Coupé which was one of the 810 cars that were fitted with the W-machine package and achieved a sale price of $78,400. Making this Oldsmobile unique is that it is one of only 247 cars with the close-ration race-bred M22 “Rockcrusher” Munchie 4-speed transition.

1971 Oldsmobile 442 W30 Coupé

This car was purchased during the mid-2000s in essentially original and complete with its factory parts including the special heads and aluminum intake. After owning the car for several years the owner decided to restore the car back to its original, as delivered condition. The W-30 has spent the last two years being meticulously restored by well-known marque specialist Thornton Auto Works to its as-delivered condition.

The Bonhams US Motor Car Department is already preparing for its next major sale, the Scottsdale Auction, which will be held on January 21st 2021.

Further information regarding the Collectors’ Motorcars and Automobilia Auction may be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]

