Petersen Automotive Museum Features Three Exciting Online Exhibits

The Petersen Automotive Museum is inviting everyone to preview three brand-new virtual exhibits before the museum is reopened to the public. This is the first time that a major museum has ever displayed three new exhibits via an online platform. You can access the exhibits by clicking on the link at the bottom of this article.

The new exhibits to be displayed are as follows:

Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed

The exhibit features the evolution of the supercar. For almost fifty years, supercars have been dreamed of by both teenagers and adults alike. These cars exemplify on-track performance and it embodies the effect of what an exceptional limited-production model can do to a brand’s image. In this exhibit, the most iconic supercars will be gathered in one place. From the children of the 60s to the kids of the 90s, all the cars that they have grown to love and admire will be on display. Vehicles of note that will be on display include the 1991 Ferrari F40, 1998 McLaren F1 LM, and a 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO.

Extreme Conditions, Supported by Land Rover

This exhibit puts the spotlight on 11 custom competition, recreational, and utilitarian off-roading vehicles. The Extreme Conditions exhibit features a rock crawler Jeep that was raced by the late Jessi Combs named “Goldirocks,” a 1989 Porsche 964 that was raced in the Mexican 100 dubbed “Desert Flyer,” and a 2020 Land Rover Defender Trek vehicle. Other notable vehicles that will be displayed are the two vehicles that have traveled more than 1,000 miles across Antarctica and the South Pole, being the two Zero South Hummer H1s that had Mattracks conversions.

Redefining Performance, Supported by Porsche

This exhibit highlights Porsche’s history as they transitioned from the track to the road. Vehicles on display include a 1951 Porsche 356SL Gmünd Coupe, a 2016 Porsche 911 RSR, and a 1979 Porsche 935 Kremer K3.

Enter the Online Exhibit

New Exhibits at Petersen Automotive Museum- Click image to enter exhibit.

[Source: Petersen Automotive Museum]

