Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

classic car capital
Home / Vintage Car Racing / Behind the Scenes at 2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races
behind the scenes at David Love Memorial Vintage races

Behind the Scenes at 2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races

by Leave a Comment

Further to last week’s photo gallery of the 2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races, this week, we have released a photo gallery capturing the spirit of the weekend by looking behind the scenes.

During the event, no spectators were allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the event. Sports Car Digest Photographer, Kristina Cilia, was able though to capture the weekend in detail. Enjoy the moments captured in these images!

1 2 3 19
1 2 3 19

Photography by Kristina Cilia

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from sportscardigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to sportscardigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Leave A Reply

Fast Tracking Services Pty Limited Copyright © 2021.

Privacy Policy

Terms and Conditions

Sports Car Digest Archives

Recent Stories

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This