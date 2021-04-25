Behind the Scenes at 2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races

Further to last week’s photo gallery of the 2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races, this week, we have released a photo gallery capturing the spirit of the weekend by looking behind the scenes.
During the event, no spectators were allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the event. Sports Car Digest Photographer, Kristina Cilia, was able though to capture the weekend in detail. Enjoy the moments captured in these images!
Photography by Kristina Cilia
