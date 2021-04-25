Behind the Scenes at 2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races

Further to last week’s photo gallery of the 2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races, this week, we have released a photo gallery capturing the spirit of the weekend by looking behind the scenes.

During the event, no spectators were allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the event. Sports Car Digest Photographer, Kristina Cilia, was able though to capture the weekend in detail. Enjoy the moments captured in these images!

Tim Barnes backs his 1951 Jaguar XK 120 out of the garage at Sonoma Raceway during the SCRG David Love Memorial races Rare Genie logoed 4-spoke wheels and spring clamps holding the fiberglass body to the aluminum rocker panels 1963 Genie Huffaker MK VIII logo David Love Vintage Races One racecar driver's son waves to the cars on track during the SCRG David Love Memorial races at Sonoma Raceway. No spectators were allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions. Alfa Romeo badge and front grill 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint parked in the paddocks Tailpipes and carburetors of a 1963 Genie Huffaker MK VIII

Photography by Kristina Cilia

