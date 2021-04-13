2021 David Love Memorial Vintage Races Photo Gallery

The David Love Memorial Vintage Races was held on April 9 -11 at Sonoma Raceway. The event pays tribute to David Love, one of Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) founders who passed away in 2013.

At the trackside for the season opener was Sports Car Digest’s Expert Photographer, Dennis Gray.

More information to follow…

1 2 3 … 7 Next » Jim Lynn - 1979 Crossle 35F - Exits turn ten Friday. Brian Swanson - 1980 Van Diemen RF80 Danny Baker - 1979 Ralt RT1 Atl - Danny brakes for turn two. Arthur Conner - 1959 Porsche Devin - one of the nicest small displacement Devin Specials around. Mario Musto - 1967 Porsche 912 Coupe Robert Stoker - 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider - Saturday Charles Test - 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spyde Don Racine - 1961 Mini Mini Cooper 1 2 3 … 7 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from sportscardigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to sportscardigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.