Beaulieu Offers Exquisite Line-up For Simply Jaguar

On June 26, Sunday, Beaulieu’s favorite rally is back for 2022 as a gathering of the most exquisite sports cars and classy saloons will be displayed on the grounds of the National Motor Museum.

Jaguar owners representing a wide variety of Jaguar motor cars have already confirmed their attendance in the line-up. This simply means that Jaguar fans will be in for a really wonderful treat as there are no less than three early 1950s XK120s have been confirmed. There are also four examples of the legendary E-Type. A D-Type replica will also be displayed. Classic saloons will also be in attendance including six MkIIs, a 1968 420, and a 1969 Daimler 250 V8.

Examples of the XJ6, Daimler Six, and Daimler Super V8 will represent the more modern Jaguar saloons, while sporting favorites are represented by the XJS and XKR. Multiple examples of the F-Type, XJL, XF, XK, and the S-Type will also be displayed in the showground.

There will be a lot of very interesting features that will be part of the Beaulieu attraction that is covered by the admission and there are also some very interesting Jaguars inside the National Motor Museum. The 1960 XK150 is a great reminder of the glamour back in the day. There is also the 1962 E-Type which is always sure to enamor visitors. In the On Screen Cars display, there is the 2002 Jaguar XKR Convertible that was used in the Bond film Die Another Day. An impressive replica of the 1987 TWR Jaguar XJR-8 will also be displayed.

In the People’s Choice Award, guests to the event will be able to pick their favorite Jaguar that they saw at the show. Winner will get a Beaulieu trophy as well as a prize from Autoglym. All visitors will be able to vote on that day until 1pm, and the presentation of the award will be at 2pm.

In Bond in Motion – No Time to Die exhibit in the National Motor Museum, a lot of other incredible motors are displayed and can also be accessed using the ticket for the day. The exhibition will run until November and it showcases a lot of the original vehicles, costumes, and gadgets from the latest Bond film. Of course, one of the main highlights of the exhibition is the iconic silver birch Aston Martin DB5 of the legendary spy, and it is still equipped with its LED number plate and impressive machine guns.

Those who are planning to attend are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance at the Beaulieu website. Participant tickets are available for those who are planning to enter their Jaguar in the display, and the ticket will allow the holder access to the rest of the Beaulieu attraction.

Normal visitor admission tickets are available for all other visitors, and it can be booked here.

Simply Jaguar is one of the many exciting Simply rallies that are scheduled for 2022. On July 10 is another beloved event, Simply Land Rover. On July 16 and 17 are Simply Vauxhall and Simply French, respectively. Click here to get the full Beaulieu 2022 event calendar.

Visitor and participant tickets will give access to all that Beaulieu has to offer. The National Motor Museum houses the Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibit, as well as World of Top Gear, Little Beaulieu, On Screen Cars, Secret Army Exhibition, 13th century Beaulieu Abbey, the ancestral Montagu home Palace House, as well as the beautiful grounds and gardens.