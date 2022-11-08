Beaulieu 2023 Schedule Of Events Announced

Beaulieu recently announced their events calendar for 2023, and it is shaping up to be a very exciting year. Successful and popular events will be returning, and a new event was also announced in the form of the Simply rally line-up. Beaulieu is definitely working on some really exciting and entertaining events for 2023.

2023 will definitely be a great year for motor enthusiasts as there are no less than 15 Simply rallies that have been scheduled. Joining the Simply line up is a brand new rally in the Simply Tesla which is scheduled for October 1, Sunday, which is aimed for drivers of the trend-setting Electric Vehicles. On April 2, Sunday, is the very popular Simply Aston Martin. Also in April, but scheduled on the 23rd, Sunday is the Simply Italian which have returned from their inaugural event this year to add an Italian zest to the year’s lineup. July 23, Sunday, the east comes to the west in Simply Japanese.

Father’s Day will be extra special in 2023 because of The Custom and American Show on June 18, Sunday. The event will bring together all types of eye-catching motors, from impressive hot rods to glitzy American classics. On August 5 and 6, 2023 is the family favorite Beaulieu Supercar Weekend where guests can expect another high performance, high octane event similar to last year’s successful event.

International Autojumble

Spring Autojumble made a successful return this year, and on May 13 (Saturday) and 14 (Sunday) there will be tons of motoring treasures that will be offered alongside vibrant car club displays. Its much bigger counterpart, the International Autojumble is scheduled on September 2 and 3 and it will be a whole weekend of buying and selling, with hundreds of lots that will be offered.

Charlotte Mountain, Beaulieu Events Manager shared, “We’re really looking forward to 2023, with the new year jam-packed with events that are sure to delight show-goers and Beaulieu visitors. Just as 2022 was a terrific season, which saw people get back out and about again following the restrictions of the previous years, we’re sure that the year ahead is going to be just as enjoyable.

“The Simply rallies continue to go from strength to strength, and new addition Simply Tesla is sure to attract a lot of attention from fans and drivers of these class-leading EVs. While Volkswagen fans are sure to enjoy Sunday 13th August, when Simply VW and VW T-Chill will both be taking place in the grounds of the National Motor Museum, for the first time ever.”

Tickets will go on sale starting December and can be purchased at the Beaulieu website.

The full line-up of events for 2023 is as follows:

Date Event Content April 2, Sunday Simply Aston Martin Starting the events season in style, Simply Aston Martin will be a season highlight for every Aston Martin fan April 16, Sunday` Simply Audi Returning for its sixth year, an impressive display for this popular German marque April 23, Sunday Simply Italian A big hit when introduced to the events calendar last year, 2023 will see all manner of lively Italian motors return to Beaulieu for a great display May 13 (Saturday) – 14 (Sunday) Spring Autojumble One of Beaulieu’s best-loved events, this buying and selling bonanza will feature car club displays and stands packed with automotive bargains May 14, Sunday Land Rover Rummage Britain’s favourite 4X4 is well catered for in this Land Rover-themed trading corner of Spring Autojumble May 21, Sunday Simply Ford Always a huge gathering, this highlight for Ford fans will be the place to see all manner of motors bearing the famous blue oval badge June 4, Sunday Simply Porsche Porsches will be taking over the grounds of the National Motor Museum, for a busy Porsche-themed day out that owners and enthusiasts will love June 11, Sunday National MINI Day Join the Mini Cooper Register in celebrating all Minis, old and new, with an event devoted to this British motoring icon June 18, Sunday (Father’s Day) The Custom & American Show Custom fans and American car enthusiasts will be making a bee-line for Beaulieu on Father’s Day, for this colourful celebration of eye-catching cars and bikes June 25, Sunday Simply Jaguar Classic and modern Jaguars will be taking their places in this impressive display July 2, Sunday National Austin Seven Rally An amazing sixty years since this rally was first held at Beaulieu, join the Pre-War Austin Seven Club for its much-loved annual gathering, bringing together Sevens of all varieties July 9, Sunday Simply Land Rover Land Rovers of every age will take over the Beaulieu parkland, with the chance for owners to take their Land Rovers on the Forest Drive July 23, Sunday Simply Japanese From frugal city runabouts to mega-power sports cars, Japanese cars of every variety will join this huge rally August 5 (Saturday) – 6 (Sunday) Beaulieu Supercar Weekend Packed with some of the world’s most exciting supercars, this two-day show will see demonstration runs, sound-offs and more crowd-pleasing features August 13, Sunday VW T Chill On the same weekend as Simply VW, Beaulieu hosts this unmissable family-friendly VW camping event August 13, Sunday Simply VW Volkswagen fans will love this diverse gathering of Vee Dubs, all part of a great day out in the Beaulieu attraction August 20, Sunday Simply Mercedes Returning for its fifth year, Simply Mercedes will bring together all manner of motors built by the prestige German manufacturer August 20, Sunday Graham Walker Run An annual get-together of veteran and vintage motorcycles, in tribute to the late Graham Walker September 2 (Saturday) – 3 (Sunday) International Autojumble Perhaps Beaulieu’s most famous event, the greatly anticipated International Autojumble is a must-see for motor enthusiasts September 10, Sunday Simply French Bringing Gallic flair to Beaulieu, every French classic car is welcome to join this diverse display September 17, Sunday Simply BMW Big or small, every BMW from the marque’s distinguished past is invited to take part September 23, Saturday Swedish Takeover Look out for Volvos, Saabs and even Polestars at this Scandinavian-themed rally in the grounds of the National Motor Museum September 24, Sunday Simply British Classics The fourth Simply British Classics will be building on the success of past years, with all pre-2000 British classic cars welcome October 1, Sunday Simply Tesla Sparking into life for 2023, brand new Simply Tesla will bring together a selection of these high-performance EVs November 12, Remembrance Sunday Simply Smart Taking place on Remembrance Sunday, the final Simply rally of 2023 will be a colourful display of some of the smallest cars on the road

It should be noted that though Beaulieu will try to fulfill the calendar of events, the dates are still provisional and are subject to change.