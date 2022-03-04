Spring Autojumble Is Back At Beaulieu

After a prolonged two-year absence, one of the most loved events in Beaulieu is back! The Spring Autojumble will return on May 14 and 15 to the delight of automotive enthusiasts.

After International Autojumble was able to successfully make a comeback in Beaulieu in 2021, the Spring Autojumble is back for a wonderful motoring-themed weekend. Everyone will be able to enjoy colorful car displays as well as hundreds of different bargain-filled stands.

To celebrate the return of Spring Autojumble there will be impressive car club displays during the event. Moggyfest will be showcasing lilac-painted Morris Minor Million. The Dorset branch of the Morris Minor Owner’s Club will be displaying Morris Minors and other contemporary classics. Last year, the limited edition Million celebrated its 60th anniversary and the display is a way to celebrate that milestone.

The Saab Enthusiasts Club is another display to note. They will be featuring a line-up of 60 Saabs from all decades to pay tribute to all the Saabs that were imported into he UK since 1960 until 2012. Saab is known for creating innovating and class-leading cars, so keep an eye out for notable classics in the line-up.

Austin A30 & A35 Owner’s Club will be showcasing a collection of Austin A30s and A35s. They will also be showcasing ‘baby Austins’ that is a reminder of a bygone era, when Britain’s automotive world was newer, slower, and much gentler time.

For those who are interested in getting their own classic car or looking for a project they can work on, a variety of classic cars will be on offer by Automart and Dealermart.

Fans of 4×4 vehicles will be in for a treat as Land Rover Rummage will also have their own display. Their booth will be set up on Sunday, May 15. The trading corner will have Land Rover spare parts like mechanical spares, body panels, service items, wheels, and accessories. They might even showcase complete project vehicles.

Event tickets will give ticket holders access to all the Beaulieu attraction for the weekend, so to get your Land Rover fix, head insure the National Motor Museum. There will be a new exhibition Bond in Motion – No Time To Die wherein they will showcase a lot of the original vehicles, costumes, and gadgets from the latest Bond film. This includes the Land Rover Defender 110 and Bond’s Land Rover Series III.

Practical Classics is the media sponsor of Spring Autojumble and they will also be at the event. Magazine team members will be interacting with automotive enthusiasts at the event, talking to them about their latest projects and their technical knowledge.

Tickets for one-day or two-days of the Spring Autojumble are now available online. Those purchasing tickets in advance will be getting a discount. To know more about the event and to buy tickets, please go to the Beaulieu website or call 01590 614614.

Event tickets will give access to all the Beaulieu attraction as well as the new Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition inside the National Motor Museum, On Screen Cars, World of Top Gear, Palace House, Secret Army exhibition, Beaulieu Abbey, and the grounds and gardens.

Exhibitors and Trunk Traders who wants to book a stand can contact the Beaulieu Events team online or through email at [email protected] or through 01590 614614.