75 Rare And Unique British Automobiles In Upcoming BritWeek

On November 14, Sunday, Britweek – the annual celebration of British culture and innovation in Los Angeles – will be holding their highly anticipated car rally. The event is co-hosted by Petersen Automotive Museum, Magnus Walker a celebrity car collector and artist, and the City of Beverly Hills.

75 of the most iconic British automobiles in the world will be parading through the streets of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. This will give their audiences the rare chance of seeing a unique gathering of exquisite vehicles drive on public roads.

Specially selected cars will appear including Steve McQueen’s famed 1956 Jaguar XKSS. One of only two handmade 1947 Rolls Royce Inskips will also be in attendance, as well as the 1948 Bentley MK VI Mallalieu Mercia Roadster, and the original 1962 Lotus 7. The lone 2005 TVR Sagaris in the U.S. is part of the rally as well.

Scenes from a car rally in honor of Brit Week sponsored by the City of Beverly Hills on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci for The City of Beverly Hills).

BritWeek Chairman Nigel Daly OBE shared, “We’re looking forward to bringing together car enthusiasts of all backgrounds for this thrilling occasion. The UK has a long history of thriving in the automotive industry, so it’s a great experience to share our finest offerings with thousands of SoCal residents.”

The event will start with a British-themed breakfast at the Petersen Museum’s rooftop. The public is invited to the free and family-friendly gathering so they can view the cars up close. The cars will be vying for the coveted “Petersen Perfection,” “Best in Show,” “Outlaw,” and “Hammertime Excellence” awards.

The rally will then start right after, and they will follow a route to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The cars will then be on display in front of the Beverly Hills City Hall where the patrons will be able to engage in different on-site activities.

Petersen Automotive Museum executive director Terry L. Karges Sr shared, “We’re excited to partner with BritWeek, Magnus Walker and the city of Beverly Hills in this showcase. It’s not often this assembly of cars comes together, so we encourage everyone to start their holiday season a few weeks early and treat themselves to a fun time.”

The main sponsors of the rally are Richard Mille, HSBC Bank, The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, Britbox, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and O’Gara Coach Beverly Hills.

For those interested to know more about BritWeek, and for those who wants to know the schedule for the car rally, and the detailed map of the route, they can visit www.beverlyhills.org/britweek and https://britweek.org.