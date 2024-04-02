The Petersen Automotive Museum has just debuted its newest exhibit, “Eyes on the Road: Art of the Automotive Landscape.” The display, which explores the intersection of art, the motoring environment and automotive innovation, will feature a curated selection of concept cars and artwork from iconic artists, including Ed Ruscha, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.

Inspired by American motoring

“Eyes on the Road: Art of the Automotive Landscape” presents the work of artists and designers whose imaginative creations transformed the motoring environment, and the automobile, from mundane facets of daily life into subjects of wonder and beauty. The exhibit will be divided into five sections: vehicle concepts, sign language, at the pump, highways and street art.

Vehicle concepts will showcase rare, fantastical concept vehicles from the 1930s and 1950s while the sign language section will feature road signage found on cross-country roadways as interpreted by contemporary artists. The at the pump portion will focus on art pieces from pop art iconographer Ruscha and artist Vik Muniz, while the street art section will showcase work by Mr. Brainwash, Steve O’Loughlin’s “Freeway Box,” created for the exhibition, and Larry Yust’s “Third Street,” highlighting Yust’s signature photographic elevation method.

Vehicles on display

Highlighted vehicles on display include the 1934 Dymaxion, 1956 American Motors Astra-Gnome, 1955 Ghia Gilda and 1969 Chevrolet Astro III. Visitors will also enjoy notable art pieces, including Hockney’s “Mulholland Drive” (1986), Warhol’s “Mobil Gas” (1985) and Ruscha’s “Standard Station” (1966).

“This exhibit represents the fusion of artistic expression, automotive ingenuity and observation of the motoring environment,” said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “It also perfectly illustrates how artists can reveal the beauty hidden in plain sight throughout the world in which we drive.”

Exhibit duration

“Eyes On the Road: Art of the Automotive Landscape,” curated by the Petersen Automotive Museum and guest curator Jim Farber, will be on display in the Armand Hammer Foundation Gallery through November 2024. To purchase tickets or for more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum, please visit Petersen.org/exhibits.

