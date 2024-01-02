2024 Quail events announced

Peninsula Signature Events announces the 2024 dates for its four world-renowned motorcycle and automotive events, which have become the most anticipated gatherings of the year among collectors and enthusiasts.

The Quail Ride

Returning to the lush landscape of Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif. and involving Monterey’s most scenic routes, The Quail Ride on Friday, May 3, and The Quail Motorcycle Gathering on Saturday, May 4, will provide a weekend-long celebration of all things motorcycle. During Monterey Car Week, The Quail Rally will lead an exclusive group on a bespoke scenic drive along the California coast from Monday, August 12, to Wednesday, August 14. The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, a leading destination for top OEMs to debut their newest vehicles amidst displays of rare collector and motorsports cars, will host its 21st annual iteration on Friday, August 16.

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering

Motorcycle excellence will be celebrated at the 14th annual The Quail Motorcycle Gathering, which will feature more than 200 iconic motorcycles, scooters and bicycles on Quail’s grounds. The family-friendly occasion will be accompanied by local food and beverage providers, moto-themed vendors and a fireside chat with a special guest from the motorcycle and racing world. General and VIP admission tickets will go on sale in December. Preceding the Gathering is The Quail Ride, a 100-mile adventure that departs from Quail Lodge & Golf Club before navigating the backroads of the Monterey Peninsula. Complete with exciting detours and a provided lunch and dinner, the ride is open to two-wheel enthusiasts riding both vintage and modern motorcycles.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

A pinnacle of Monterey Car Week, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering hosts the world’s rarest and eye-catching vehicles, from vintage collector cars to cutting-edge creations from leading automakers. The 20th-anniversary celebration in August 2023 hosted 17 OEM unveilings. New featured classes for 2024 will join the lineup of pre- and post-war classes, including Pre-War Sports and Racing Cars, The Great Ferraris, Post-War Sports Cars 1945-1960, Post-War Racing Cars, Custom Coachwork, The Evolution of the Supercar, Sports and Racing Motorcycles, and Post-War Sports Cars 1961-1975. Rounding out the occasion will be a series of culinary pavilions serving a variety of gourmet cuisine from various regions around the globe.

The Quail Rally

Leading up to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is The Quail Rally, a two-day drive of magnificent automobiles from top car collectors and motor enthusiasts. A curated itinerary for the rally includes sumptuous dining at bespoke locations, unique activities, and stunning excursions through the Monterey Peninsula and its surrounding areas, with the proceeds from the rally donated to great causes. A limited number of registrations will be offered to the public through an application process in December.

“We’re grateful for all of the support we have received over the last 20-plus years, which has propelled The Quail events as sojourns that bring people together to celebrate their motorcycle and automotive passions,” said Kai Lermen, general manager of Quail Lodge & Golf Club. “As preparations are already underway, our team is as inspired as ever to make 2024 the best year yet.”

