Featured classes at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering

Friday at Monterey Car Week

More than 200 of the world’s finest cars will take over the greens at Carmel’s The Quail Golf Club on Friday, August 16, for the 21st annual The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The popular highlight of Monterey Car Week will feature an elegant garden party that’s both family- and pet-friendly highlighted by five gourmet culinary pavilions, music, and live entertainment.

In addition to the featured and traditional classes spread across The Quail’s pristine greens, more than a dozen of the world’s most renowned automakers will host vehicle unveilings, with many more showcasing unique models from the past, present, and future.

Four classes celebrated

This year’s celebration will highlight four featured classes: Tribute to World Rally Cars, 50th Anniversary of the Porsche 911 Turbo (930), 30th Anniversary of Koenigsegg Automotive and 100 Years of MG.

Tribute to World Rally Cars

Superseded only by Formula 1, the World Rally Championship is the second oldest FIA racing series. Inaugurated in 1973, World Rally continues to be one of the most challenging feats in motorsport, with driving surfaces ranging from gravel and tarmac to snow and ice across multiple-day events. On display at this year’s event will be a 1983 Lancia Abarth 037 piloted by Walter Röhrl to win both the 1983 Monte Carlo Rally and that year’s championship. It marked the last time a rear-wheel drive vehicle claimed victory in either event. Joining the Abarth 037 will be a 1986 Lancia Delta S4, which, on its debut, delivered first- and second-place finishes at the 1985 RAC Rally and later saw victory at the Monte Carlo Rally with Henri Toivonen behind the wheel.

30th Anniversary of Koenigsegg Automotive

Born from a dream, Christian von Koenigsegg founded his namesake car company in 1994. Over the last 30 years, Koenigsegg has manufactured some of the fastest, most striking, and technologically advanced vehicles in the world, making the brand a mainstay in the hypercar segment. Standout models registered for this year’s event include a 2005 Koenigsegg CCR, which has the distinction of being the only CCR and earliest Koenigsegg in North America, and a one-of-one 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé, the only race car ever built by the Swedish marque.

50th Anniversary of the Porsche 911 Turbo (930)

When it was introduced, the Porsche 911 Turbo redefined the sports car segment, distinguishing itself as the fastest German production car in 1975. It continues to be a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts. Known the world over for the model’s iconic “whale tail” rear spoiler design, two exceptional examples being displayed include a 1975 Porsche 911 Turbo that was among the first 30 vehicles produced worldwide and only the second unit imported to France, as well as a 1975 Porsche 911 Turbo that is the sole example ever built by the Stuttgart manufacturer without the signature rear spoiler.

100 Years of MG

Founded in the 1920s, British automotive icon MG helped define the modern sports car, and its vehicles have been cherished by spirited drivers for over a century thanks to the brand’s commitment to open-top two-seaters. Joining the brand’s centennial celebration at The Quail Golf Club will be a 1937 MG SA Reinbolt and Christé, which is the only surviving example of just seven vehicles ordered with custom coachwork by the Basel-based Carrosserie Reinbolt & Christé. Also on display is a 1949 MG TC driven by Carroll Shelby to his first road racing victory, the beginning of his career as one of the most legendary drivers in American racing history.

“We are honored to embark on our third decade hosting one of the world’s most distinguished motorsports celebrations,” said Kai Lermen, managing director of The Quail Golf Club. “The Peninsula Signature Events team looks forward to celebrating some iconic automotive anniversaries this year with Porsche, Koenigsegg, and MG, and welcoming World Rally Cars to The Quail, along with our valued guests and sponsors.”

Keeping with tradition, this year’s featured classes will complement the familiar roster of classes, including Pre- and Post-War Sports and Racing Cars, The Great Ferraris, Custom Coachwork, The Evolution of the Supercar, and Sports and Racing Motorcycles.

