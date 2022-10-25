Mazda just launched the 2023 Mazda MX-5, which has held on to the winning formula that was able to sell more than 24,000 fourth-generation MX-5s in the UK since it was launched back in 2015. This time, a new naming structure was used for the 10-model line-up with the Roadster name given to the convertible models, while other trim levels were named Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line, and Homura.

As the engine line-up is the same, the Roadster and Retractable Fastback RF models have an option between a 1.5-liter 132ps and a 2.0-liter 184ps Skyactiv-G petrol engines. For the 2023 model, the SE-L and Sport grade models that were previously offered were replaced with the Prime-Line and Exclusive-Line grade. The Skyactiv-G Roadster with the 184ps 2.0-liter engine is matched to the Exclusive-Line and top-of-the-line Homura grade, which has replaced the Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech model names.

Similar to the Roadster, the Prime-Line RF is equipped with a 1.5-liter engine. For the Exclusive-Line models, there is an option between a 1.5-liter or a 2.0-liter engine. Only one engine is offered for the Homura, which is the 184ps 2.0-liter engine. Also, for the 2.0-liter RFs in both trim levels, there is an additional option of acquiring it with an automatic gearbox.

Some of the upgrades for the 2023 Mazda MX-5 include the Zircon Sand paint color which is the first time it is offered for the MX-5. Manual models of the Homura will have red Brembo front brake calipers.

Known for their dynamic abilities, the 2023 Mazda MX-5 has kept the same award-winning mechanical set up that it previously had. Initially introduced in September 2018, the upgraded 184ps version of the 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine has lighter pistons and con-rod, improved camshafts, fuel injectors, exhaust valves, throttle valve, and air intake. Brought together, they increase the performance of the new MX-5 which gives the engine a redline of 7,500rpm compared to the 160ps version that was in the fourth-generation MX-5 which was launched in 2015. Additionally, with its higher fuel pressure and more efficient combustion, it now has an increase in torque across the rev range, with peak torque rises by 5Nm.

Like before, cars with a 2.0-liter engine with a manual gearbox are equipped with a front strut brace, Bilstein dampers, and limited slip differential as standard. All MX-5 models are equipped with Kinematic Posture Control (KPC). The KPC system from Mazda is designed to improve stability during cornering without affecting the handling and driver engagement of the MX-5. To accomplish this, the KPC system applies a very small amount of brake force to the inner/unloaded rear wheel during cornering, making the brake force pull the body down, limiting body roll to produce a more reassuring cornering that is so subtle that the MX-5’s engaging handling is kept pure.

Performance of the MX-5 does not compromise its efficiency with the help of Mazda’s i-ELOOP kinetic recovery and i-stop stop-start technology as standard in both engines, making the model more economical than ever. In 2015, when it made its debut, it was named the World Car Design of the Year so it is understandable that the style of the 2023 MX-5 has been mostly unchanged.

Program manager and chief designer of the MX-5 Masashi Nakayama shared, “the key phrase for our development of the fourth-generation MX-5 was ‘Innovate in order to preserve’, and I strongly believe that this model’s ongoing appeal is the result of our unceasing commitment to refining the vehicle over its 30-year history. We want it to continue to offer customers unique excitement and cement its position as a cultural icon.”

Mazda UK Managing Director Jeremy Thomson commented on the 2023 Mazda MX-5 and stated, “when it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2023 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.”

Thomson added, “Our engineers have created a sports car that incorporates our ground-breaking Skyactiv technology, modern safety and superb efficiency with the driver focused enjoyment for which the MX-5 is loved. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products. Its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for more than 30 years and the 2023 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car”.

The 2023 model year car is now ready to order. More information on its price and specifications can be found on their website.