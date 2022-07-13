2022 Beaulieu’s Simply Mercedes

On August 21, Beaulieu will once again host Simply Mercedes as it returns for the fourth time. This year, the National Motor Museum will be showcasing an impressive lineup of Mercedes cars , from luxury saloons, rugged vans and utility vehicles, to glamorous sports cars.

A variety of high-quality motors bearing the famed three-point star badge will be on display as they celebrate anything and everything Mercedes for that one day. Last year, a rich snapshot of the different kinds of Mercedes cars on the road were shown to the visitors. They varied from impressive classics to their high-performance modern counterparts.

For this year, the automobiles on display promises to be just as diverse, if not more.

Visitors to Simply Mercedes should ensure to also head inside the National Motor Museum as there is also on display a replica of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen. It is the ancestor of the modern-day Mercedes, and it represents a pivotal moment in the history of the motor car. The display is just one of the many objects showcased in the new exhibit, The Story of Motoring in 50 Objects, which pays tribute to the National Motor Museum’s 50th anniversary.

Other interesting Mercedes displays inside the museum include a stylish 1928 Mercedes-Benz Model S 36/220, a 1903 Mercedes 60hp, and a 2006 McLaren Mercedes MP4/21 F1 show car. The three cars are fascinating machines that represent opposite ends of motoring history.

One of the most belove event in Beaulieu’s Simply Mercedes is the People’s Choice Award where eventgoers can vote their favorite Mercedes of the show. All visitors have until 1pm to vote their favorite and the winner will be announced at 2pm. Winners will receive a Beaulieu trophy and an Autoglym prize.

Those who are interested to attend are encouraged to buy their tickers online and in advance at the Beaulieu website. Those who are driving into the event in a Mercedes and are planning to join the display can get the Participant tickets where they will also be able to enjoy the rest of the Beaulieu attraction.

Normal admission tickets are available for all other visitors and can also be purchased at the Beaulieu website.

Simply Mercedes is one of the many Simply rally events that Beaulieu is hosting for 2022. Other Simply events include the Simply BMW which is scheduled on September 18, Simply British Classics which is scheduled on September 25, and Simply Smart which is scheduled on November 13. For those who are interested to know the full 2022 event calendar of Beaulieu can visit their events page.

Both visitors and participants to the Simply Mercedes event can also enter the museum and see everything that Beaulieu has to offer like the Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibit in the National Motor Museum. Other exhibits include Little Beaulieu, On Screen Cars, World of Top Gear, Secret Army Exhibition, the 13th century Beaulieu Abbey, and the ancestral Montagu home Palace House, as well as explore the grounds and gardens.