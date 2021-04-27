2021 SVRA Sonoma SpeedTour Photo Gallery

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Sonoma SpeedTour was held at the Sonoma Raceway on April 22-25.

Capturing all the action from the trackside was Sports Car Digest Photographer, Dennis Gray.

More information to follow…

1 2 3 … 14 Chet Taylor – 1967 Alfa Romeo GTV Eric Inkrott – 1979 Crossle Formula Ford 35F 2021 Sonoma Speedtour Art Hebert – 1970 Titan Mk.6 Formula Ford exits turn two Saturday. Joseph Rossi – 1964 Porsche 356C Saturday morning. Peter George – 1968 MG GTS Randall Green – 1963 Lotus 23B Jeff O’Neill – 1960 Maserati T-61 1 2 3 … 14

(photos: Dennis Gray)

