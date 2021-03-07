The Art of Vintage Car Racing Photography – Part Two

To start with, it’s hard to capture a boring image of a Daytona Cobra Coupe. That said I still wanted to push the image a bit.

I scouted Laguna Seca looking for a site that gave me a “fresh” view. I wanted to show the Coupe leading other correct period cars and hopefully with a 3/4 front view.

There is a period in the late afternoon when the cars entering turn eleven are backlit with possibly just a touch of light on the front as the car turns into the turn. This side light also lights up the driver’s face with a nice almost studio side light.

This is just an instant in time as the car is going through eleven at some speed. In this image, you can just see the driver’s face. The car is leaning from the G Forces. Behind the Coupe is a selection of 289 Cobras and a white with blue stripes Corvette. F10 combined with 1/800 second for detail sharpness.